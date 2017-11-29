Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in curl
Name: Zwei Probleme in curl
ID: DSA-4051-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Mi, 29. November 2017, 12:51
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8816
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8817

Originalnachricht

 
Package        : curl
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-8816 CVE-2017-8817

Two vulnerabilities were discovered in cURL, an URL transfer library.

CVE-2017-8816

    Alex Nichols discovered a buffer overrun flaw in the NTLM authentication
    code which can be triggered on 32bit systems where an integer overflow
    might occur when calculating the size of a memory allocation.

CVE-2017-8817

    Fuzzing by the OSS-Fuzz project led to the discovery of a read out of
    bounds flaw in the FTP wildcard function in libcurl. A malicious server
    could redirect a libcurl-based client to an URL using a wildcard pattern,
    triggering the out-of-bound read.

For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 7.38.0-4+deb8u8.

For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 7.52.1-5+deb9u3.

We recommend that you upgrade your curl packages.

For the detailed security status of curl please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/curl

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
