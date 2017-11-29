|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in curl
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in curl
|ID:
|DSA-4051-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Mi, 29. November 2017, 12:51
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8816
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8817
|
Originalnachricht
|
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4051-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Yves-Alexis Perez
November 29, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : curl
CVE ID : CVE-2017-8816 CVE-2017-8817
Two vulnerabilities were discovered in cURL, an URL transfer library.
CVE-2017-8816
Alex Nichols discovered a buffer overrun flaw in the NTLM authentication
code which can be triggered on 32bit systems where an integer overflow
might occur when calculating the size of a memory allocation.
CVE-2017-8817
Fuzzing by the OSS-Fuzz project led to the discovery of a read out of
bounds flaw in the FTP wildcard function in libcurl. A malicious server
could redirect a libcurl-based client to an URL using a wildcard pattern,
triggering the out-of-bound read.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 7.38.0-4+deb8u8.
For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 7.52.1-5+deb9u3.
We recommend that you upgrade your curl packages.
For the detailed security status of curl please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/curl
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|