Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in curl
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in curl
|ID:
|USN-3498-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
|Datum:
|Mi, 29. November 2017, 14:47
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8817
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8816
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3498-1
November 29, 2017
curl vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in curl.
Software Description:
- curl: HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP client and client libraries
Details:
Alex Nichols discovered that curl incorrectly handled NTLM authentication
credentials. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause curl to crash,
resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. This
issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04 and Ubuntu 17.10.
(CVE-2017-8816)
It was discovered that curl incorrectly handled FTP wildcard matching. A
remote attacker could use this issue to cause curl to crash, resulting in a
denial of service, or possibly obtain sensitive information.
(CVE-2017-8817)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.10:
curl 7.55.1-1ubuntu2.2
libcurl3 7.55.1-1ubuntu2.2
libcurl3-gnutls 7.55.1-1ubuntu2.2
libcurl3-nss 7.55.1-1ubuntu2.2
Ubuntu 17.04:
curl 7.52.1-4ubuntu1.4
libcurl3 7.52.1-4ubuntu1.4
libcurl3-gnutls 7.52.1-4ubuntu1.4
libcurl3-nss 7.52.1-4ubuntu1.4
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
curl 7.47.0-1ubuntu2.5
libcurl3 7.47.0-1ubuntu2.5
libcurl3-gnutls 7.47.0-1ubuntu2.5
libcurl3-nss 7.47.0-1ubuntu2.5
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
curl 7.35.0-1ubuntu2.13
libcurl3 7.35.0-1ubuntu2.13
libcurl3-gnutls 7.35.0-1ubuntu2.13
libcurl3-nss 7.35.0-1ubuntu2.13
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3498-1
CVE-2017-8816, CVE-2017-8817
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.55.1-1ubuntu2.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.52.1-4ubuntu1.4
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.47.0-1ubuntu2.5
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.35.0-1ubuntu2.13
