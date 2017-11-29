Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in curl
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in curl
ID: USN-3498-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
Datum: Mi, 29. November 2017, 14:47
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8817
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8816

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============8687755173602311352==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
 protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="FlC85C2ooeWBbSJ0Vq6QEQwNvLVfnBB1d"

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--FlC85C2ooeWBbSJ0Vq6QEQwNvLVfnBB1d
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="wGKBumgIVq8JjON1xg2HsI9ahxtEabM2v";
 protected-headers="v1"
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <4646920e-2123-cc68-44e8-6c1ab3009305@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3498-1] curl vulnerabilities

--wGKBumgIVq8JjON1xg2HsI9ahxtEabM2v
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8
Content-Language: en-C
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3498-1
November 29, 2017

curl vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in curl.

Software Description:
- curl: HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP client and client libraries

Details:

Alex Nichols discovered that curl incorrectly handled NTLM authentication
credentials. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause curl to crash,
resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. This
issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04 and Ubuntu 17.10.
(CVE-2017-8816)

It was discovered that curl incorrectly handled FTP wildcard matching. A
remote attacker could use this issue to cause curl to crash, resulting in a
denial of service, or possibly obtain sensitive information.
(CVE-2017-8817)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.10:
  curl                            7.55.1-1ubuntu2.2
  libcurl3                        7.55.1-1ubuntu2.2
  libcurl3-gnutls                 7.55.1-1ubuntu2.2
  libcurl3-nss                    7.55.1-1ubuntu2.2

Ubuntu 17.04:
  curl                            7.52.1-4ubuntu1.4
  libcurl3                        7.52.1-4ubuntu1.4
  libcurl3-gnutls                 7.52.1-4ubuntu1.4
  libcurl3-nss                    7.52.1-4ubuntu1.4

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  curl                            7.47.0-1ubuntu2.5
  libcurl3                        7.47.0-1ubuntu2.5
  libcurl3-gnutls                 7.47.0-1ubuntu2.5
  libcurl3-nss                    7.47.0-1ubuntu2.5

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  curl                            7.35.0-1ubuntu2.13
  libcurl3                        7.35.0-1ubuntu2.13
  libcurl3-gnutls                 7.35.0-1ubuntu2.13
  libcurl3-nss                    7.35.0-1ubuntu2.13

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3498-1
  CVE-2017-8816, CVE-2017-8817

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.55.1-1ubuntu2.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.52.1-4ubuntu1.4
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.47.0-1ubuntu2.5
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.35.0-1ubuntu2.13



--wGKBumgIVq8JjON1xg2HsI9ahxtEabM2v--

--FlC85C2ooeWBbSJ0Vq6QEQwNvLVfnBB1d
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=M23X
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--FlC85C2ooeWBbSJ0Vq6QEQwNvLVfnBB1d--


--===============8687755173602311352==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline

LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5
LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl
IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj
dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK

--===============8687755173602311352==--
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
Lim­bas 3.3 mit Sprach­er­ken­nung

0
Col­lax V-Bi­en Of­fice: Hoch­ver­füg­bar­keits­platt­form für klei­ne Um­ge­bun­gen

0
KDE Plas­ma 5.11.4 frei­ge­ge­ben

11
Mo­zil­la Thun­der­bird hat drei kri­ti­sche Si­cher­heits­lü­cken

0
FAI führt Buil­d-Ser­vice ein

5
Le­t's En­crypt schützt über 60 Mil­lio­nen Do­mains

17
Linux Mint 18.3 er­schie­nen

1
Initia­ti­ve will Open-Sour­ce-Li­zenz­kon­for­mi­tät ver­bes­sern

7
Ende der Un­ter­stüt­zung für Fe­do­ra 25

12
KDE de­fi­niert Ziele für die nächs­ten Jahre
 
Werbung