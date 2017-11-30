|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in exim
|Name:
|Denial of Service in exim
|ID:
|USN-3499-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
|Datum:
|Do, 30. November 2017, 00:04
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16944
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3499-1
November 29, 2017
exim4 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
Summary:
Exim could be made to crash if it received specially crafted network
traffic.
Software Description:
- exim4: Exim is a mail transport agent
Details:
It was discovered that Exim incorrectly handled certain BDAT data headers.
A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause Exim to crash,
resulting in a denial of service.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.10:
exim4-daemon-heavy 4.89-5ubuntu1.2
exim4-daemon-light 4.89-5ubuntu1.2
Ubuntu 17.04:
exim4-daemon-heavy 4.88-5ubuntu1.3
exim4-daemon-light 4.88-5ubuntu1.3
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3499-1
CVE-2017-16944
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.89-5ubuntu1.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.88-5ubuntu1.3
