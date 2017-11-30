Sicherheit: Denial of Service in exim

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3499-1

November 29, 2017



exim4 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.10

- Ubuntu 17.04



Summary:



Exim could be made to crash if it received specially crafted network

traffic.



Software Description:

- exim4: Exim is a mail transport agent



Details:



It was discovered that Exim incorrectly handled certain BDAT data headers.

A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause Exim to crash,

resulting in a denial of service.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.10:

exim4-daemon-heavy 4.89-5ubuntu1.2

exim4-daemon-light 4.89-5ubuntu1.2



Ubuntu 17.04:

exim4-daemon-heavy 4.88-5ubuntu1.3

exim4-daemon-light 4.88-5ubuntu1.3



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3499-1

CVE-2017-16944



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.89-5ubuntu1.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.88-5ubuntu1.3







