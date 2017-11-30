Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libxcursor
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libxcursor
ID: USN-3501-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
Datum: Do, 30. November 2017, 00:09
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16612

Originalnachricht

 
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3501-1
November 29, 2017

libxcursor vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

libxcursor could be made to crash or run programs if it opened a specially
crafted file.

Software Description:
- libxcursor: X11 cursor management library

Details:

It was discovered that libxcursor incorrectly handled certain files. An
attacker could use these issues to cause libxcursor to crash, resulting in
a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.10:
  libxcursor1                     1:1.1.14-3ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 17.04:
  libxcursor1                     1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.17.04.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libxcursor1                     1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  libxcursor1                     1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.14.04.1

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3501-1
  CVE-2017-16612

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxcursor/1:1.1.14-3ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxcursor/1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.17.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxcursor/1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxcursor/1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.14.04.1



