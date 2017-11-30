Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libxcursor

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3501-1

November 29, 2017



libxcursor vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.10

- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



libxcursor could be made to crash or run programs if it opened a specially

crafted file.



Software Description:

- libxcursor: X11 cursor management library



Details:



It was discovered that libxcursor incorrectly handled certain files. An

attacker could use these issues to cause libxcursor to crash, resulting in

a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.10:

libxcursor1 1:1.1.14-3ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 17.04:

libxcursor1 1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.17.04.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libxcursor1 1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libxcursor1 1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.14.04.1



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3501-1

CVE-2017-16612



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxcursor/1:1.1.14-3ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxcursor/1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.17.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxcursor/1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxcursor/1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.14.04.1







