|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libxcursor
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libxcursor
|ID:
|USN-3501-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
|Datum:
|Do, 30. November 2017, 00:09
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16612
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3501-1
November 29, 2017
libxcursor vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
libxcursor could be made to crash or run programs if it opened a specially
crafted file.
Software Description:
- libxcursor: X11 cursor management library
Details:
It was discovered that libxcursor incorrectly handled certain files. An
attacker could use these issues to cause libxcursor to crash, resulting in
a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.10:
libxcursor1 1:1.1.14-3ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 17.04:
libxcursor1 1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.17.04.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libxcursor1 1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libxcursor1 1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.14.04.1
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3501-1
CVE-2017-16612
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxcursor/1:1.1.14-3ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxcursor/1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.17.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxcursor/1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxcursor/1:1.1.14-1ubuntu0.14.04.1
|
|