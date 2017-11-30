Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Bazaar VCS

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4052-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

November 29, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : bzr

CVE ID : CVE-2017-14176

Debian Bug : 874429



Adam Collard discovered that Bazaar, an easy to use distributed version

control system, did not correctly handle maliciously constructed bzr+ssh

URLs, allowing a remote attackers to run an arbitrary shell command.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed

in version 2.6.0+bzr6595-6+deb8u1.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 2.7.0+bzr6619-7+deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your bzr packages.



For the detailed security status of bzr please refer to its security

tracker page at:

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/bzr



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

