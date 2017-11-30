Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Bazaar VCS
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Bazaar VCS
ID: DSA-4052-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Do, 30. November 2017, 00:14
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14176

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4052-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
November 29, 2017                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : bzr
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-14176
Debian Bug     : 874429

Adam Collard discovered that Bazaar, an easy to use distributed version
control system, did not correctly handle maliciously constructed bzr+ssh
URLs, allowing a remote attackers to run an arbitrary shell command.

For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 2.6.0+bzr6595-6+deb8u1.

For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.7.0+bzr6619-7+deb9u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your bzr packages.

For the detailed security status of bzr please refer to its security
tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/bzr

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=R/5l
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
Lim­bas 3.3 mit Sprach­er­ken­nung

0
Col­lax V-Bi­en Of­fice: Hoch­ver­füg­bar­keits­platt­form für klei­ne Um­ge­bun­gen

4
KDE Plas­ma 5.11.4 frei­ge­ge­ben

18
Mo­zil­la Thun­der­bird hat drei kri­ti­sche Si­cher­heits­lü­cken

0
FAI führt Buil­d-Ser­vice ein

5
Le­t's En­crypt schützt über 60 Mil­lio­nen Do­mains

17
Linux Mint 18.3 er­schie­nen

1
Initia­ti­ve will Open-Sour­ce-Li­zenz­kon­for­mi­tät ver­bes­sern

7
Ende der Un­ter­stüt­zung für Fe­do­ra 25

16
KDE de­fi­niert Ziele für die nächs­ten Jahre
 
Werbung