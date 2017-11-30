|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Bazaar VCS
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Bazaar VCS
|ID:
|DSA-4052-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Do, 30. November 2017, 00:14
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14176
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4052-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
November 29, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : bzr
CVE ID : CVE-2017-14176
Debian Bug : 874429
Adam Collard discovered that Bazaar, an easy to use distributed version
control system, did not correctly handle maliciously constructed bzr+ssh
URLs, allowing a remote attackers to run an arbitrary shell command.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 2.6.0+bzr6595-6+deb8u1.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.7.0+bzr6619-7+deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your bzr packages.
For the detailed security status of bzr please refer to its security
tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/bzr
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=R/5l
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|