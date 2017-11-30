|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:3125-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
|Datum:
|Do, 30. November 2017, 01:03
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13080
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15649
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel (Live Patch 25
for SLE 12)
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3125-1
Rating: important
References: #1063671 #1064392 #1066471 #1066472
Cross-References: CVE-2017-13080 CVE-2017-15649
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has two fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.61-52_86 fixes several issues.
The following security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-15649: net/packet/af_packet.c in the Linux kernel allowed local
users to gain privileges via crafted system calls that trigger
mishandling of packet_fanout data structures, because of a race
condition (involving fanout_add and packet_do_bind) that leads to a
use-after-free, a different vulnerability than CVE-2017-6346
(bsc#1064392)
- CVE-2017-13080: Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA and WPA2) allowed
reinstallation of the Group Temporal Key (GTK) during the group key
handshake, allowing an attacker within radio range to replay frames from
access points to clients (bsc#1063671, bsc#1066472, bsc#1066471)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-1941=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_86-default-4-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_86-xen-4-2.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13080.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15649.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1063671
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1064392
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066471
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066472
--
|
|