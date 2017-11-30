Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in kernel-firmware
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for kernel-firmware
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:3144-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1066295 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-13080 CVE-2017-13081
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for kernel-firmware fixes the following issues:

   - Update Intel WiFi firmwares for the 3160, 7260 and 7265 adapters.

   Security issues fixed are part of the "KRACK" attacks affecting the
   firmware:

   - CVE-2017-13080: The reinstallation of the Group Temporal key could be
     used for replay attacks (bsc#1066295):
   - CVE-2017-13081: The reinstallation of the Integrity Group Temporal key
     could be used for replay attacks (bsc#1066295):

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1317=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1317=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):

      kernel-firmware-20170530-11.1
      ucode-amd-20170530-11.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      kernel-firmware-20170530-7.9.1
      ucode-amd-20170530-7.9.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13080.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13081.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066295

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
