Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in kernel-firmware

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for kernel-firmware

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3144-1

Rating: important

References: #1066295

Cross-References: CVE-2017-13080 CVE-2017-13081

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

openSUSE Leap 42.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for kernel-firmware fixes the following issues:



- Update Intel WiFi firmwares for the 3160, 7260 and 7265 adapters.



Security issues fixed are part of the "KRACK" attacks affecting the

firmware:



- CVE-2017-13080: The reinstallation of the Group Temporal key could be

used for replay attacks (bsc#1066295):

- CVE-2017-13081: The reinstallation of the Integrity Group Temporal key

could be used for replay attacks (bsc#1066295):



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1317=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1317=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):



kernel-firmware-20170530-11.1

ucode-amd-20170530-11.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



kernel-firmware-20170530-7.9.1

ucode-amd-20170530-7.9.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13080.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13081.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066295



