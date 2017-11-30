|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in exim
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in exim
|ID:
|DSA-4053-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Do, 30. November 2017, 09:22
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16944
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16943
|
Originalnachricht
|
Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in Exim, a mail transport
agent. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project identifies the
following issues:
CVE-2017-16943
A use-after-free vulnerability was discovered in Exim's routines
responsible for parsing mail headers. A remote attacker can take
advantage of this flaw to cause Exim to crash, resulting in a denial
of service, or potentially for remote code execution.
CVE-2017-16944
It was discovered that Exim does not properly handle BDAT data
headers allowing a remote attacker to cause Exim to crash, resulting
in a denial of service.
For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.89-2+deb9u2. Default installations disable advertising the
ESMTP CHUNKING extension and are not affected by these issues.
We recommend that you upgrade your exim4 packages.
For the detailed security status of exim4 please refer to its security
tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/exim4
|
|