Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in exim

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4053-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

November 30, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

Package : exim4

CVE ID : CVE-2017-16943 CVE-2017-16944

Debian Bug : 882648 882671



Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in Exim, a mail transport

agent. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project identifies the

following issues:



CVE-2017-16943



A use-after-free vulnerability was discovered in Exim's routines

responsible for parsing mail headers. A remote attacker can take

advantage of this flaw to cause Exim to crash, resulting in a denial

of service, or potentially for remote code execution.



CVE-2017-16944



It was discovered that Exim does not properly handle BDAT data

headers allowing a remote attacker to cause Exim to crash, resulting

in a denial of service.



For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in

version 4.89-2+deb9u2. Default installations disable advertising the

ESMTP CHUNKING extension and are not affected by these issues.



We recommend that you upgrade your exim4 packages.



For the detailed security status of exim4 please refer to its security

tracker page at:

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/exim4



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

