Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel (Live Patch 18

for SLE 12 SP1)

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3152-1

Rating: important

References: #1063671 #1064392 #1066471 #1066472

Cross-References: CVE-2017-13080 CVE-2017-15649

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has two fixes

is now available.



Description:



This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.74-60_64_51 fixes several issues.



The following security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-15649: net/packet/af_packet.c in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to gain privileges via crafted system calls that trigger

mishandling of packet_fanout data structures, because of a race

condition (involving fanout_add and packet_do_bind) that leads to a

use-after-free, a different vulnerability than CVE-2017-6346

(bsc#1064392)

- CVE-2017-13080: Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA and WPA2) allowed

reinstallation of the Group Temporal Key (GTK) during the group key

handshake, allowing an attacker within radio range to replay frames from

access points to clients (bsc#1063671, bsc#1066472, bsc#1066471)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-1953=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-1953=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_51-default-4-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_51-xen-4-2.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_51-default-4-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_51-xen-4-2.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13080.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15649.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1063671

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1064392

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066471

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066472



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

