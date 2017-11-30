|
Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2 AMC
|Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2 AMC
|RHSA-2017:3335-01
|Red Hat
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Do, 30. November 2017, 16:51
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2 AMC One-Month Notice
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3335-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3335
Issue date: 2017-11-30
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
This is the one-month notification for the retirement of Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 6.2 Advanced Mission Critical (AMC). This notification applies only
to those customers subscribed to the Advanced Mission Critical (AMC)
channel for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2) - x86_64
3. Description:
In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Errata Support Policy,
Advanced Mission Critical for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2 will be retired
as of December 31, 2017, and active support will no longer be provided.
Accordingly, Red Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including
Critical Impact security patches or Urgent Priority bug fixes, for Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 6.2 AMC after December 31, 2017. In addition, on-going
technical support through Red Hat's Customer Experience and Engagement will
be limited as described under "non-current minor releases" in the
Knowledge
Base article located here https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 after
this date.
We encourage customers to migrate from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2 to a
more recent version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. As a benefit of the Red
Hat subscription model, customers can use their active subscriptions to
entitle any system on any currently supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux
release.
Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux life cycle can be found here:
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/
4. Solution:
This erratum contains an updated redhat-release package that provides a
copy of this retirement notice in the "/usr/share/doc/" directory.
5. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2):
Source:
redhat-release-server-6Server-6.2.0.8.el6_2.1.src.rpm
x86_64:
redhat-release-server-6Server-6.2.0.8.el6_2.1.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
6. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
7. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|