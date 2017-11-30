Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2 AMC

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2 AMC One-Month Notice

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3335-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3335

Issue date: 2017-11-30

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



This is the one-month notification for the retirement of Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 6.2 Advanced Mission Critical (AMC). This notification applies only

to those customers subscribed to the Advanced Mission Critical (AMC)

channel for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2) - x86_64



3. Description:



In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Errata Support Policy,

Advanced Mission Critical for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2 will be retired

as of December 31, 2017, and active support will no longer be provided.

Accordingly, Red Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including

Critical Impact security patches or Urgent Priority bug fixes, for Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 6.2 AMC after December 31, 2017. In addition, on-going

technical support through Red Hat's Customer Experience and Engagement will

be limited as described under "non-current minor releases" in the

Knowledge

Base article located here https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 after

this date.



We encourage customers to migrate from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2 to a

more recent version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. As a benefit of the Red

Hat subscription model, customers can use their active subscriptions to

entitle any system on any currently supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux

release.



Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux life cycle can be found here:

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/



4. Solution:



This erratum contains an updated redhat-release package that provides a

copy of this retirement notice in the "/usr/share/doc/" directory.



5. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2):



Source:

redhat-release-server-6Server-6.2.0.8.el6_2.1.src.rpm



x86_64:

redhat-release-server-6Server-6.2.0.8.el6_2.1.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



6. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low



7. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFaICL3XlSAg2UNWIIRAo9tAJ9FC/+2l7FD1hAyPMiacSehyrueGgCeKw7P

0k3/a2rVX8rbvbAMblOCIqg=

=tWGk

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

