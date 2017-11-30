Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in RT-Preempt-Realtime-Patch

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: kernel-rt security, bug fix, and enhancement

update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3322-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3322

Issue date: 2017-11-30

CVE Names: CVE-2017-1000380

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel-rt is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Realtime (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel-rt packages provide the Real Time Linux Kernel, which enables

fine-tuning for systems with extremely high determinism requirements.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that the timer functionality in the Linux kernel ALSA

subsystem is prone to a race condition between read and ioctl system call

handlers, resulting in an uninitialized memory disclosure to user space. A

local user could use this flaw to read information belonging to other

users. (CVE-2017-1000380, Moderate)



Red Hat would like to thank Alexander Potapenko (Google) for reporting this

issue.



Bug Fix(es):



* The kernel-rt packages have been upgraded to the 3.10.0-693.11.1 source

tree, which provides a number of bug fixes over the previous version.

(BZ#1500035)



* Previously, the hfi1 driver called the preempt_disable() function to

prevent migration on standard Red Hat Enterprise Linux and on Red Hat

Enterprise Linux for Real Time. On Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time

with the realtime kernel (kernel-rt), calling preempt_disable() triggered a

kernel panic. With this update, the kernel-rt code has been modified to use

a realtime-specific function call to the preempt_disable_nort() function,

which expands to the correct calls based on the kernel that is running. As

a result, the hfi1 driver now works correctly on both Red Hat Enterprise

Linux kernel and Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time kernel-rt.

(BZ#1507053)



* Previously, the hfi1 driver called the preempt_disable() function to

prevent migration on standard Red Hat Enterprise Linux and on Red Hat

Enterprise Linux for Real Time. On Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time

with the realtime kernel (kernel-rt), calling preempt_disable() triggered a

kernel panic. With this update, the kernel-rt code has been modified to use

a realtime-specific function call to the preempt_disable_nort() function,

which expands to the correct calls based on the kernel that is running. As

a result, the hfi1 driver now works correctly on both Red Hat Enterprise

Linux kernel and Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time kernel-rt.

(BZ#1507054)



* In the realtime kernel, if the rt_mutex locking mechanism was taken in

the interrupt context, the normal priority inheritance protocol incorrectly

identified a deadlock, and a kernel panic occurred. This update reverts the

patch that added rt_mutex in the interrupt context, and the kernel no

longer panics due to this behavior. (BZ#1511382)



Enhancement(s):



* The current realtime throttling mechanism prevents the starvation of

non-realtime tasks by CPU-intensive realtime tasks. When a realtime run

queue is throttled, it allows non-realtime tasks to run. If there are not

non-realtime tasks, the CPU goes idle. To safely maximize CPU usage by

decreasing the CPU idle time, the RT_RUNTIME_GREED scheduler feature has

been implemented. When enabled, this feature checks if non-realtime tasks

are starving before throttling the realtime task. The RT_RUNTIME_GREED

scheduler option guarantees some run time on all CPUs for the non-realtime

tasks, while keeping the realtime tasks running as much as possible.

(BZ#1505158)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1463311 - CVE-2017-1000380 kernel: information leak due to a data race in ALSA

timer

1500035 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.4.z batch#3 source tree

1505158 - RFE: Improve RT throttling mechanism [rhel-7.4.z]

1507054 - RT + Omnipath panic [rhel-7.4.z]

1511382 - [RHEL-RT] Possible regression with NOHZ_FULL & rt_mutexes in IRQ

(BZ1250649) [rhel-7.4.z]



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7):



Source:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-kvm-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-kvm-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-kvm-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Realtime (v. 7):



Source:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.632.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000380

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFaICMVXlSAg2UNWIIRAkRPAKDApHYvfnk/UWWKDKHbfz7ojeTZpwCbBVlt

7/1k9HEOHZ9GpH/1WvxX1zo=

=tVz0

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



