|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Moodle
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in Moodle
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-612d3e009f
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|Do, 30. November 2017, 17:05
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15110
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-612d3e009f
2017-11-30 14:40:17.065727
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : moodle
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 3.3.3
Release : 1.fc27
URL : http://moodle.org/
Summary : A Course Management System
Description :
Moodle is a course management system (CMS) - a free, Open Source software
package designed using sound pedagogical principles, to help educators create
effective online learning communities.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Fix for CVE-2017-15110.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1515705 - CVE-2017-15110 moodle: Students can find out email
addresses of other students in the same course [epel-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1515705
[ 2 ] Bug #1515706 - CVE-2017-15110 moodle: Students can find out email
addresses of other students in the same course [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1515706
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade moodle' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|