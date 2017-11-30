Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Moodle
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in Moodle
ID: FEDORA-2017-612d3e009f
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: Do, 30. November 2017, 17:05
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15110

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-612d3e009f
2017-11-30 14:40:17.065727
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : moodle
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 3.3.3
Release     : 1.fc27
URL         : http://moodle.org/
Summary     : A Course Management System
Description :
Moodle is a course management system (CMS) - a free, Open Source software
package designed using sound pedagogical principles, to help educators create
effective online learning communities.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Fix for CVE-2017-15110.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1515705 - CVE-2017-15110 moodle: Students can find out email
 addresses of other students in the same course [epel-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1515705
  [ 2 ] Bug #1515706 - CVE-2017-15110 moodle: Students can find out email
 addresses of other students in the same course [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1515706
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade moodle' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
Vi­val­di er­hält Syn­c-Funk­ti­on

3
Mo­zil­la ver­öf­fent­licht freie En­gi­ne und Daten für Sprach­er­ken­nung

0
Uni­v­en­ti­on Cor­po­ra­te Ser­ver 4.2-3 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Neue Schwei­zer OSS Stu­die an­ge­kün­digt

0
Lim­bas 3.3 mit Sprach­er­ken­nung

0
Col­lax V-Bi­en Of­fice: Hoch­ver­füg­bar­keits­platt­form für klei­ne Um­ge­bun­gen

6
KDE Plas­ma 5.11.4 frei­ge­ge­ben

18
Mo­zil­la Thun­der­bird hat drei kri­ti­sche Si­cher­heits­lü­cken

0
FAI führt Buil­d-Ser­vice ein

5
Le­t's En­crypt schützt über 60 Mil­lio­nen Do­mains
 
Werbung