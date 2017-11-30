Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Moodle

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : moodle

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 3.3.3

Release : 1.fc27

URL : http://moodle.org/

Summary : A Course Management System

Description :

Moodle is a course management system (CMS) - a free, Open Source software

package designed using sound pedagogical principles, to help educators create

effective online learning communities.



Update Information:



Fix for CVE-2017-15110.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1515705 - CVE-2017-15110 moodle: Students can find out email

addresses of other students in the same course [epel-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1515705

[ 2 ] Bug #1515706 - CVE-2017-15110 moodle: Students can find out email

addresses of other students in the same course [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1515706

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade moodle' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

