Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Red Hat JBoss BRMS

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: Red Hat JBoss BRMS 6.4.7 security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3354-01

Product: Red Hat JBoss BRMS

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3354

Issue date: 2017-11-30

CVE Names: CVE-2017-5637 CVE-2017-7545

1. Summary:



An update is now available for Red Hat JBoss BRMS.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Description:



Red Hat JBoss BRMS is a business rules management system for the

management, storage, creation, modification, and deployment of JBoss Rules.



This release of Red Hat JBoss BRMS 6.4.7 serves as a replacement for Red

Hat JBoss BRMS 6.4.6, and includes bug fixes and enhancements, which are

documented in the Release Notes document linked to in the References.



Security Fix(es):



* A denial of service vulnerability was discovered in ZooKeeper which

allows an attacker to dramatically increase CPU utilization by abusing

"wchp/wchc" commands, leading to the server being unable to serve

legitimate requests. (CVE-2017-5637)



* It was discovered that the XmlUtils class in jbpmmigration performed

expansion of external parameter entities while parsing XML files. A remote

attacker could use this flaw to read files accessible to the user running

the application server and, potentially, perform other more advanced XML

eXternal Entity (XXE) attacks. (CVE-2017-7545)



Red Hat would like to thank Man Yue Mo (Semmle) for reporting

CVE-2017-7545.



3. Solution:



Before applying the update, back up your existing installation, including

all applications, configuration files, databases and database settings, and

so on.



It is recommended to halt the server by stopping the JBoss Application

Server process before installing this update; after installing the update,

restart the server by starting the JBoss Application Server process.



The References section of this erratum contains a download link (you must

log in to download the update).



4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1454808 - CVE-2017-5637 zookeeper: Incorrect input validation with wchp/wchc

four letter words

1474822 - CVE-2017-7545 jbpmmigration: XXE vulnerability in XmlUtils



5. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5637

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7545

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/jbossnetwork/restricted/listSoftware.html?product=brms&downloadType=securityPatches&version=6.4

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-brms/



6. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

