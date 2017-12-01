Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite 6.4.7 security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3355-01
Product: Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3355
Issue date: 2017-11-30
CVE Names: CVE-2017-5637 CVE-2017-7545
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update is now available for Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Description:
Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite is a business rules and processes management system
for the management, storage, creation, modification, and deployment of
JBoss rules and BPMN2-compliant business processes.
This release of Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite 6.4.7 serves as a replacement for
Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite 6.4.6, and includes bug fixes and enhancements,
which are documented in the Release Notes document linked to in the
References.
Security Fix(es):
* A denial of service vulnerability was discovered in ZooKeeper which
allows an attacker to dramatically increase CPU utilization by abusing
"wchp/wchc" commands, leading to the server being unable to serve
legitimate requests. (CVE-2017-5637)
* It was discovered that the XmlUtils class in jbpmmigration performed
expansion of external parameter entities while parsing XML files. A remote
attacker could use this flaw to read files accessible to the user running
the application server and, potentially, perform other more advanced XML
eXternal Entity (XXE) attacks. (CVE-2017-7545)
Red Hat would like to thank Man Yue Mo (Semmle) for reporting
CVE-2017-7545.
3. Solution:
Before applying the update, back up your existing installation, including
all applications, configuration files, databases and database settings, and
so on.
It is recommended to halt the server by stopping the JBoss Application
Server process before installing this update; after installing the update,
restart the server by starting the JBoss Application Server process.
The References section of this erratum contains a download link (you must
log in to download the update).
4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1454808 - CVE-2017-5637 zookeeper: Incorrect input validation with wchp/wchc
four letter words
1474822 - CVE-2017-7545 jbpmmigration: XXE vulnerability in XmlUtils
5. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5637
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7545
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/jbossnetwork/restricted/listSoftware.html?product=bpm.suite&downloadType=securityPatches&version=6.4
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-bpm-suite/
6. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
