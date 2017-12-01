Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in RT-Preempt-Realtime-Patch

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: kernel-rt security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3295-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise MRG for RHEL-6

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3295

Issue date: 2017-11-30

CVE Names: CVE-2017-1000380

1. Summary:



An update for kernel-rt is now available for Red Hat Enterprise MRG 2.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



MRG Realtime for RHEL 6 Server v.2 - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel-rt packages provide the Real Time Linux Kernel, which enables

fine-tuning for systems with extremely high determinism requirements.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that the timer functionality in the Linux kernel ALSA

subsystem is prone to a race condition between read and ioctl system call

handlers, resulting in an uninitialized memory disclosure to user space. A

local user could use this flaw to read information belonging to other

users. (CVE-2017-1000380, Moderate)



Red Hat would like to thank Alexander Potapenko (Google) for reporting this

issue.



Bug Fix(es):



* The current realtime throttling mechanism prevents the starvation of

non-realtime tasks by CPU-intensive realtime tasks. When a realtime run

queue is throttled, it allows non-realtime tasks to run. If there are not

non-realtime tasks, the CPU goes idle. To safely maximize CPU usage by

decreasing the CPU idle time, the RT_RUNTIME_GREED scheduler feature has

been implemented. When enabled, this feature checks if non-realtime tasks

are starving before throttling the realtime task. The RT_RUNTIME_GREED

scheduler option guarantees some run time on all CPUs for the non-realtime

tasks, while keeping the realtime tasks running as much as possible.

(BZ#1459275)



* The kernel-rt packages have been upgraded to version

3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.595, which provides a number of security and bug fixes

over the previous version. (BZ#1500036)



* In the realtime kernel, if the rt_mutex locking mechanism was taken in

the interrupt context, the normal priority inheritance protocol incorrectly

identified a deadlock, and a kernel panic occurred. This update reverts the

patch that added rt_mutex in the interrupt context, and the kernel no

longer panics due to this behavior. (BZ#1509021)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1463311 - CVE-2017-1000380 kernel: information leak due to a data race in ALSA

timer

1500036 - update the MRG 2.5.z 3.10 kernel-rt sources

1509021 - [MRG-RT] Possible regression with NOHZ_FULL & rt_mutexes in IRQ

(BZ1250649)



6. Package List:



MRG Realtime for RHEL 6 Server v.2:



Source:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.noarch.rpm

kernel-rt-firmware-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-vanilla-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-vanilla-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-vanilla-devel-3.10.0-693.11.1.rt56.597.el6rt.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000380

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

