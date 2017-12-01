Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3165-1

Rating: important

References: #1022967 #1036286 #1044228 #1045327 #1052593

#1053317 #1056230 #1056504 #1057796 #1059051

#1059525 #1060245 #1060665 #1061017 #1061180

#1062520 #1062842 #1063301 #1063544 #1063667

#909484 #996376

Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000253 CVE-2017-13080 CVE-2017-14489

CVE-2017-15265 CVE-2017-15274

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has 17 fixes is

now available.



Description:







The SUSE Linux Enterprise 11 SP4 Realtime kernel was updated to receive

various security and bugfixes.





The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-13080: Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA and WPA2) allowed

reinstallation of the Group Temporal Key (GTK) during the group key

handshake, allowing an attacker within radio range to replay frames from

access points to clients (bnc#1063667).

- CVE-2017-15274: security/keys/keyctl.c in the Linux kernel did not

consider the case of a NULL payload in conjunction with a nonzero length

value, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL

pointer dereference and OOPS) via a crafted add_key or keyctl system

call, a different vulnerability than CVE-2017-12192 (bnc#1045327).

- CVE-2017-15265: Race condition in the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel

allowed local users to cause a denial of service (use-after-free) or

possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted /dev/snd/seq ioctl

calls, related to sound/core/seq/seq_clientmgr.c and

sound/core/seq/seq_ports.c (bnc#1062520).

- CVE-2017-14489: The iscsi_if_rx function in

drivers/scsi/scsi_transport_iscsi.c in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to cause a denial of service (panic) by leveraging incorrect

length validation (bnc#1059051).

- CVE-2017-1000253: Setuid root PIE binaries could still be exploited to

gain local root access due missing overlapping memory checking in the

ELF loader in the Linux Kernel. (bnc#1059525).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- blacklist.conf: blacklist bfedb589252c ("mm: Add a user_ns owner to

mm_struct and fix ptrace permission checks") (bnc#1044228)

- bnx2x: prevent crash when accessing PTP with interface down

(bsc#1060665).

- drm/mgag200: Fixes for G200eH3. (bnc#1062842)

- fs/binfmt_elf.c:load_elf_binary(): return -EINVAL on zero-length

mappings (bnc#1059525).

- getcwd: Close race with d_move called by lustre (bsc#1052593).

- hid: usbhid: Add HID_QUIRK_NOGET for Aten CS-1758 KVM switch

(bnc#1022967).

- i40e: Initialize 64-bit statistics TX ring seqcount (bsc#909484

FATE#317397).

- kvm: async_pf: Fix #DF due to inject "Page not Present" and

"Page Ready"

exceptions simultaneously (bsc#1061017).

- kvm: SVM: Add a missing 'break' statement (bsc#1061017).

- lustre: Fix "getcwd: Close race with d_move called by lustre" for

-rt

Convert added spin_lock/unlock() of ->d_lock to seqlock variants.

- md/bitmap: disable bitmap_resize for file-backed bitmaps (bsc#1061180).

- netback: coalesce (guest) RX SKBs as needed (bsc#1056504).

- nfs: Remove asserts from the NFS XDR code (bsc#1063544).

- powerpc: Fix the corrupt r3 error during MCE handling (bnc#1056230).

- powerpc: Make sure IPI handlers see data written by IPI senders

(bnc#1056230).

- powerpc/xics: Harden xics hypervisor backend (bnc#1056230).

- s390/cpcmd,vmcp: avoid GFP_DMA allocations (bnc#1060245, LTC#159112).

- s390/qdio: avoid reschedule of outbound tasklet once killed

(bnc#1063301, LTC#159885).

- s390/topology: alternative topology for topology-less machines

(bnc#1060245, LTC#159177).

- s390/topology: enable / disable topology dynamically (bnc#1060245,

LTC#159177).

- scsi: qla2xxx: Get mutex lock before checking optrom_state (bsc#1053317).

- scsi: reset wait for IO completion (bsc#996376).

- scsi: zfcp: fix capping of unsuccessful GPN_FT SAN response trace

records (bnc#1060245, LTC#158494).

- scsi: zfcp: fix missing trace records for early returns in TMF eh

handlers (bnc#1060245, LTC#158494).

- scsi: zfcp: fix passing fsf_req to SCSI trace on TMF to correlate with

HBA (bnc#1060245, LTC#158494).

- scsi: zfcp: fix payload with full FCP_RSP IU in SCSI trace records

(bnc#1060245, LTC#158494).

- scsi: zfcp: fix queuecommand for scsi_eh commands when DIX enabled

(bnc#1060245, LTC#158493).

- scsi: zfcp: trace HBA FSF response by default on dismiss or timedout

late response (bnc#1060245, LTC#158494).

- Update config files. (bsc#1057796) The CONFIG_MODULE_SIG_UEFI should be

enabled on x86_64/xen architecture because xen can work with shim on

x86_64. Enabling the following kernel config to load certificate from

db/mok: +CONFIG_MODULE_SIG_BLACKLIST=y +CONFIG_MODULE_SIG_UEFI=y

- virtio_scsi: do not call virtqueue_add_sgs(... GFP_NOIO) holding

spinlock (bsc#1036286).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slertesp4-kernel-rt-201711-13355=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-kernel-rt-201711-13355=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4 (x86_64):



kernel-rt-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1

kernel-rt-base-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1

kernel-rt-devel-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1

kernel-rt_trace-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1

kernel-rt_trace-base-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1

kernel-rt_trace-devel-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1

kernel-source-rt-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1

kernel-syms-rt-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (x86_64):



kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1

kernel-rt-debugsource-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1

kernel-rt_debug-debuginfo-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1

kernel-rt_debug-debugsource-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1

kernel-rt_trace-debuginfo-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1

kernel-rt_trace-debugsource-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000253.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13080.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14489.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15265.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15274.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022967

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1036286

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1044228

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045327

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052593

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053317

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056230

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056504

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1057796

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1059051

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1059525

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1060245

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1060665

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1061017

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1061180

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1062520

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1062842

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1063301

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1063544

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1063667

https://bugzilla.suse.com/909484

https://bugzilla.suse.com/996376



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

