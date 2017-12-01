Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3165-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4
Datum: Fr, 1. Dezember 2017, 07:49
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3165-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1022967 #1036286 #1044228 #1045327 #1052593 
                    #1053317 #1056230 #1056504 #1057796 #1059051 
                    #1059525 #1060245 #1060665 #1061017 #1061180 
                    #1062520 #1062842 #1063301 #1063544 #1063667 
                    #909484 #996376 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-1000253 CVE-2017-13080 CVE-2017-14489
                    CVE-2017-15265 CVE-2017-15274
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has 17 fixes is
   now available.

Description:



   The SUSE Linux Enterprise 11 SP4 Realtime kernel was updated to receive
   various security and bugfixes.


   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-13080: Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA and WPA2) allowed
     reinstallation of the Group Temporal Key (GTK) during the group key
     handshake, allowing an attacker within radio range to replay frames from
     access points to clients (bnc#1063667).
   - CVE-2017-15274: security/keys/keyctl.c in the Linux kernel did not
     consider the case of a NULL payload in conjunction with a nonzero length
     value, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL
     pointer dereference and OOPS) via a crafted add_key or keyctl system
     call, a different vulnerability than CVE-2017-12192 (bnc#1045327).
   - CVE-2017-15265: Race condition in the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel
     allowed local users to cause a denial of service (use-after-free) or
     possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted /dev/snd/seq ioctl
     calls, related to sound/core/seq/seq_clientmgr.c and
     sound/core/seq/seq_ports.c (bnc#1062520).
   - CVE-2017-14489: The iscsi_if_rx function in
     drivers/scsi/scsi_transport_iscsi.c in the Linux kernel allowed local
     users to cause a denial of service (panic) by leveraging incorrect
     length validation (bnc#1059051).
   - CVE-2017-1000253: Setuid root PIE binaries could still be exploited to
     gain local root access due missing overlapping memory checking in the
     ELF loader in the Linux Kernel. (bnc#1059525).

   The following non-security bugs were fixed:

   - blacklist.conf: blacklist bfedb589252c ("mm: Add a user_ns owner to
     mm_struct and fix ptrace permission checks") (bnc#1044228)
   - bnx2x: prevent crash when accessing PTP with interface down
     (bsc#1060665).
   - drm/mgag200: Fixes for G200eH3. (bnc#1062842)
   - fs/binfmt_elf.c:load_elf_binary(): return -EINVAL on zero-length
     mappings (bnc#1059525).
   - getcwd: Close race with d_move called by lustre (bsc#1052593).
   - hid: usbhid: Add HID_QUIRK_NOGET for Aten CS-1758 KVM switch
     (bnc#1022967).
   - i40e: Initialize 64-bit statistics TX ring seqcount (bsc#909484
     FATE#317397).
   - kvm: async_pf: Fix #DF due to inject "Page not Present" and
 "Page Ready"
     exceptions simultaneously (bsc#1061017).
   - kvm: SVM: Add a missing 'break' statement (bsc#1061017).
   - lustre: Fix "getcwd: Close race with d_move called by lustre" for
 -rt
     Convert added spin_lock/unlock() of ->d_lock to seqlock variants.
   - md/bitmap: disable bitmap_resize for file-backed bitmaps (bsc#1061180).
   - netback: coalesce (guest) RX SKBs as needed (bsc#1056504).
   - nfs: Remove asserts from the NFS XDR code (bsc#1063544).
   - powerpc: Fix the corrupt r3 error during MCE handling (bnc#1056230).
   - powerpc: Make sure IPI handlers see data written by IPI senders
     (bnc#1056230).
   - powerpc/xics: Harden xics hypervisor backend (bnc#1056230).
   - s390/cpcmd,vmcp: avoid GFP_DMA allocations (bnc#1060245, LTC#159112).
   - s390/qdio: avoid reschedule of outbound tasklet once killed
     (bnc#1063301, LTC#159885).
   - s390/topology: alternative topology for topology-less machines
     (bnc#1060245, LTC#159177).
   - s390/topology: enable / disable topology dynamically (bnc#1060245,
     LTC#159177).
   - scsi: qla2xxx: Get mutex lock before checking optrom_state (bsc#1053317).
   - scsi: reset wait for IO completion (bsc#996376).
   - scsi: zfcp: fix capping of unsuccessful GPN_FT SAN response trace
     records (bnc#1060245, LTC#158494).
   - scsi: zfcp: fix missing trace records for early returns in TMF eh
     handlers (bnc#1060245, LTC#158494).
   - scsi: zfcp: fix passing fsf_req to SCSI trace on TMF to correlate with
     HBA (bnc#1060245, LTC#158494).
   - scsi: zfcp: fix payload with full FCP_RSP IU in SCSI trace records
     (bnc#1060245, LTC#158494).
   - scsi: zfcp: fix queuecommand for scsi_eh commands when DIX enabled
     (bnc#1060245, LTC#158493).
   - scsi: zfcp: trace HBA FSF response by default on dismiss or timedout
     late response (bnc#1060245, LTC#158494).
   - Update config files. (bsc#1057796) The CONFIG_MODULE_SIG_UEFI should be
     enabled on x86_64/xen architecture because xen can work with shim on
     x86_64. Enabling the following kernel config to load certificate from
     db/mok: +CONFIG_MODULE_SIG_BLACKLIST=y +CONFIG_MODULE_SIG_UEFI=y
   - virtio_scsi: do not call virtqueue_add_sgs(... GFP_NOIO) holding
     spinlock (bsc#1036286).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slertesp4-kernel-rt-201711-13355=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-kernel-rt-201711-13355=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4 (x86_64):

      kernel-rt-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1
      kernel-rt-base-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1
      kernel-rt-devel-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1
      kernel-rt_trace-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1
      kernel-rt_trace-base-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1
      kernel-rt_trace-devel-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1
      kernel-source-rt-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1
      kernel-syms-rt-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (x86_64):

      kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1
      kernel-rt-debugsource-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1
      kernel-rt_debug-debuginfo-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1
      kernel-rt_debug-debugsource-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1
      kernel-rt_trace-debuginfo-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1
      kernel-rt_trace-debugsource-3.0.101.rt130-69.11.1


