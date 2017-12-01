Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: qemu-kvm-rhev security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3369-01

Product: Red Hat Virtualization

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3369

Issue date: 2017-11-30

CVE Names: CVE-2017-11334 CVE-2017-14167 CVE-2017-15289

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for qemu-kvm-rhev is now available for Red Hat Enterprise

Virtualization (RHEV) 4.X, Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization Hypervisor

(RHEV-H) and Agents for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Management Agent for RHEL 7 Hosts - ppc64le, x86_64



3. Description:



KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is a full virtualization solution for

Linux on a variety of architectures. The qemu-kvm-rhev packages provide the

user-space component for running virtual machines that use KVM in

environments managed by Red Hat products.



Security Fix(es):



* Quick Emulator (QEMU), compiled with qemu_map_ram_ptr to access guests'

RAM block area, is vulnerable to an OOB r/w access issue. The crash can

occur if a privileged user inside a guest conducts certain DMA operations,

resulting in a DoS. (CVE-2017-11334)



* Quick Emulator (QEMU), compiled with the PC System Emulator with

multiboot feature support, is vulnerable to an OOB r/w memory access issue.

The issue could occur due to an integer overflow while loading a kernel

image during a guest boot. A user or process could use this flaw to

potentially achieve arbitrary code execution on a host. (CVE-2017-14167)



* Quick emulator (QEMU), compiled with the Cirrus CLGD 54xx VGA Emulator

support, is vulnerable to an OOB write access issue. The issue could occur

while writing to VGA memory via mode4and5 write functions. A privileged

user inside guest could use this flaw to crash the QEMU process resulting

in Denial of Serivce (DoS). (CVE-2017-15289)



Red Hat would like to thank Alex for reporting CVE-2017-11334; Thomas

Garnier (Google.com) for reporting CVE-2017-14167; and Guoxiang Niu

(Huawei.com) for reporting CVE-2017-15289.



Bug Fix(es):



* Improvements made for qemu 2.9 to the NBD code used during live storage

migration were not robust to an abrupt exit of the other end of the

connection; the result was that live migration could fail if the source

side NBD connection failed. The NBD code has been fixed to be more robust

regardless of what the other side of the connection does. (BZ#1495474)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, shut down all running virtual machines. Once

all virtual machines have shut down, start them again for this update to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1471638 - CVE-2017-11334 Qemu: exec: oob access during dma operation

1489375 - CVE-2017-14167 Qemu: i386: multiboot OOB access while loading kernel

image

1495474 - Fail to quit source qemu when do live migration after mirroring guest

to NBD server [rhel-7.4.z]

1501290 - CVE-2017-15289 Qemu: cirrus: OOB access issue in mode4and5 write

functions



6. Package List:



Management Agent for RHEL 7 Hosts:



Source:

qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.src.rpm



ppc64le:

qemu-img-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-rhev-debuginfo-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-tools-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

qemu-img-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-rhev-debuginfo-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-tools-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11334

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14167

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15289

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

