|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in QEMU
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in QEMU
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:3368-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Fr, 1. Dezember 2017, 09:19
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14167
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15289
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: qemu-kvm security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3368-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3368
Issue date: 2017-11-30
CVE Names: CVE-2017-14167 CVE-2017-15289
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for qemu-kvm is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) is a full virtualization solution for
Linux on a variety of architectures. The qemu-kvm package provides the
user-space component for running virtual machines that use KVM.
Security Fix(es):
* Quick Emulator (QEMU), compiled with the PC System Emulator with
multiboot feature support, is vulnerable to an OOB r/w memory access issue.
The issue could occur due to an integer overflow while loading a kernel
image during a guest boot. A user or process could use this flaw to
potentially achieve arbitrary code execution on a host. (CVE-2017-14167)
* Quick emulator (QEMU), compiled with the Cirrus CLGD 54xx VGA Emulator
support, is vulnerable to an OOB write access issue. The issue could occur
while writing to VGA memory via mode4and5 write functions. A privileged
user inside guest could use this flaw to crash the QEMU process resulting
in Denial of Serivce (DoS). (CVE-2017-15289)
Red Hat would like to thank Thomas Garnier (Google.com) for reporting
CVE-2017-14167 and Guoxiang Niu (Huawei.com) for reporting CVE-2017-15289.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, shut down all running virtual machines. Once
all virtual machines have shut down, start them again for this update to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1489375 - CVE-2017-14167 Qemu: i386: multiboot OOB access while loading kernel
image
1501290 - CVE-2017-15289 Qemu: cirrus: OOB access issue in mode4and5 write
functions
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.src.rpm
x86_64:
qemu-img-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-common-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-tools-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
Source:
qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.src.rpm
x86_64:
qemu-img-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-common-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-tools-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.src.rpm
ppc64:
qemu-img-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.ppc64.rpm
qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
qemu-img-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.ppc64le.rpm
qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.ppc64le.rpm
x86_64:
qemu-img-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-common-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-tools-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.src.rpm
x86_64:
qemu-img-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-common-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-tools-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14167
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15289
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFaIG8oXlSAg2UNWIIRArUVAJ4mfI7Bbz4gVD37GiZnpaRjPGy3hACbBXZv
tE1h9nPMAz7KwfMEI3GVU6w=
=a1bW
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
|
|