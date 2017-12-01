Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in QEMU

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: qemu-kvm security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3368-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3368

Issue date: 2017-11-30

CVE Names: CVE-2017-14167 CVE-2017-15289

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for qemu-kvm is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) is a full virtualization solution for

Linux on a variety of architectures. The qemu-kvm package provides the

user-space component for running virtual machines that use KVM.



Security Fix(es):



* Quick Emulator (QEMU), compiled with the PC System Emulator with

multiboot feature support, is vulnerable to an OOB r/w memory access issue.

The issue could occur due to an integer overflow while loading a kernel

image during a guest boot. A user or process could use this flaw to

potentially achieve arbitrary code execution on a host. (CVE-2017-14167)



* Quick emulator (QEMU), compiled with the Cirrus CLGD 54xx VGA Emulator

support, is vulnerable to an OOB write access issue. The issue could occur

while writing to VGA memory via mode4and5 write functions. A privileged

user inside guest could use this flaw to crash the QEMU process resulting

in Denial of Serivce (DoS). (CVE-2017-15289)



Red Hat would like to thank Thomas Garnier (Google.com) for reporting

CVE-2017-14167 and Guoxiang Niu (Huawei.com) for reporting CVE-2017-15289.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, shut down all running virtual machines. Once

all virtual machines have shut down, start them again for this update to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1489375 - CVE-2017-14167 Qemu: i386: multiboot OOB access while loading kernel

image

1501290 - CVE-2017-15289 Qemu: cirrus: OOB access issue in mode4and5 write

functions



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.src.rpm



x86_64:

qemu-img-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-tools-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



Source:

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.src.rpm



x86_64:

qemu-img-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-tools-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.src.rpm



ppc64:

qemu-img-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.ppc64.rpm

qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

qemu-img-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

qemu-img-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-tools-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.src.rpm



x86_64:

qemu-img-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-tools-1.5.3-141.el7_4.4.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14167

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15289

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

