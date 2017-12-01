|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in nodejs-brace-expansion
|Name:
|Denial of Service in nodejs-brace-expansion
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-2522df3526
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Fr, 1. Dezember 2017, 09:28
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1448380
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-2522df3526
2017-12-01 02:51:34.590345
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : nodejs-brace-expansion
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.1.7
Release : 1.fc26
URL : https://github.com/juliangruber/brace-expansion.git
Summary : Brace expansion as known from sh/bash
Description :
Brace expansion as known from sh/bash
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Update to upstream 1.1.7 release to remediate DoS issue npm:brace-
expansion:20170302
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1448380 - nodejs-brace-expansion: Regular expression
denial-of-service
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1448380
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade nodejs-brace-expansion' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|