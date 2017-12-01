Sicherheit: Denial of Service in nodejs-balanced-match

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-2522df3526

2017-12-01 02:51:34.590345

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : nodejs-balanced-match

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 0.4.2

Release : 4.fc26

URL : https://github.com/juliangruber/balanced-match.git

Summary : Match balanced character pairs, like "{" and "}"

Description :

Match balanced character pairs, like "{" and "}"



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update to upstream 1.1.7 release to remediate DoS issue npm:brace-

expansion:20170302

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1448380 - nodejs-brace-expansion: Regular expression

denial-of-service

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1448380

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade nodejs-balanced-match' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

