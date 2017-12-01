Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in nodejs-balanced-match
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in nodejs-balanced-match
ID: FEDORA-2017-2522df3526
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Fr, 1. Dezember 2017, 09:33
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1448380

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-2522df3526
2017-12-01 02:51:34.590345
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : nodejs-balanced-match
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 0.4.2
Release     : 4.fc26
URL         : https://github.com/juliangruber/balanced-match.git
Summary     : Match balanced character pairs, like "{" and "}"
Description :
Match balanced character pairs, like "{" and "}"

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to upstream 1.1.7 release to remediate DoS issue npm:brace-
expansion:20170302
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1448380 - nodejs-brace-expansion: Regular expression
 denial-of-service
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1448380
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade nodejs-balanced-match' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
