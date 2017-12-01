Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: FEDORA-2017-f9f3d80442
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Fr, 1. Dezember 2017, 09:46
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16647
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16644
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16650
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16994
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16649

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-f9f3d80442
2017-12-01 02:51:34.591173
Name        : kernel
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 4.13.16
Release     : 200.fc26
URL         : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary     : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package

Update Information:

The 4.13.16 update contains various fixes across the tree.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1516267 - CVE-2017-16649 kernel: Divide-by-zero in
 drivers/net/usb/cdc_ether.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516267
  [ 2 ] Bug #1516265 - CVE-2017-16650 kernel: Divide-by-zero in
 drivers/net/usb/qmi_wwan.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516265
  [ 3 ] Bug #1516273 - CVE-2017-16644 kernel: Improper error handling in
 drivers/media/usb/hdpvr/hdpvr-core.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516273
  [ 4 ] Bug #1516270 - CVE-2017-16647 kernel: NULL pointer dereference in
 drivers/net/usb/asix_devices.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516270
  [ 5 ] Bug #1518155 - CVE-2017-16994 kernel: mm/pagewalk.c:walk_hugetlb_range
 function mishandles holes in hugetlb ranges causing information leak
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1518155
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
