Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: USN-3490-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
Datum: Fr, 1. Dezember 2017, 17:19
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7828
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7830
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7826

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============7571583275301604901==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha256;
 protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="tXBLlCsdtessK9iC11xe55pkGbhL9rXnn"

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--tXBLlCsdtessK9iC11xe55pkGbhL9rXnn
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="kUQVwVriL8WQHiLSdmWxxNiVgNWPtslV4";
 protected-headers="v1"
From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <d6965ccb-94f8-7fd6-6d44-394ea0ff9b44@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3490-1] Thunderbird vulnerabilities

--kUQVwVriL8WQHiLSdmWxxNiVgNWPtslV4
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Content-Language: en-US

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3490-1
December 01, 2017

thunderbird vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in Thunderbird.

Software Description:
- thunderbird: Mozilla Open Source mail and newsgroup client

Details:

Multiple security issues were discovered in Thunderbird. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing-like
context, an attacker could potentially exploit these to bypass same-origin
restrictions, cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-7826, CVE-2017-7828, CVE-2017-7830)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.10:
  thunderbird                     1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.17.10.1

Ubuntu 17.04:
  thunderbird                     1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.17.04.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  thunderbird                     1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  thunderbird                     1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

After a standard system update you need to restart Thunderbird to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3490-1
  CVE-2017-7826, CVE-2017-7828, CVE-2017-7830

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.17.10.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



--kUQVwVriL8WQHiLSdmWxxNiVgNWPtslV4--

--tXBLlCsdtessK9iC11xe55pkGbhL9rXnn
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJaIWUVAAoJEGEfvezVlG4PKfAH/0ysWV75yuxV67TDVy12KA2b
DRm9WywQnlMLNmqs5+PNML8C9mW9y+q7iKbyThreA97eKpxAXVNJTGJcQR8B5Nx3
Q+ialbEWb9g5yXLITIEt3R8TZd/kZsMRXoSokih5Dh6r/5bU+5PMANFkdPl5RCaE
xD47twM9mRn+nFKtpMuHv/u+A2FwbjHRZcZFgUfB6D4V8EHz5v6TLIajRwYK9dos
mSSfEgwd2UVJrb9EhIBXJhzpD8f6wcdLE0rqFuYgImMjqsdaBW8qPQiXl20aGIc9
EM/ciYeStpovEqJTbq/cKLynGfrLtqrhPYnD8po9DyiNdb9ENozpIjYRkv6VEDE=
=qon/
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--tXBLlCsdtessK9iC11xe55pkGbhL9rXnn--


--===============7571583275301604901==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline

LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5
LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl
IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj
dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK

--===============7571583275301604901==--
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

5
PHP 7.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Qt 3D Stu­dio 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

5
EU Ur­he­ber­rech­t: FSFE und 80 Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen mit of­fe­nem Brief an EU-Rat

14
Ora­cle Linux 7 für ARM frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Vi­val­di er­hält Syn­c-Funk­ti­on

3
Mo­zil­la ver­öf­fent­licht freie En­gi­ne und Daten für Sprach­er­ken­nung

0
Uni­v­en­ti­on Cor­po­ra­te Ser­ver 4.2-3 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Neue Schwei­zer OSS Stu­die an­ge­kün­digt

0
Lim­bas 3.3 mit Sprach­er­ken­nung

0
Col­lax V-Bi­en Of­fice: Hoch­ver­füg­bar­keits­platt­form für klei­ne Um­ge­bun­gen
 
Werbung