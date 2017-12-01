Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============7571583275301604901==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha256;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="tXBLlCsdtessK9iC11xe55pkGbhL9rXnn"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--tXBLlCsdtessK9iC11xe55pkGbhL9rXnn

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="kUQVwVriL8WQHiLSdmWxxNiVgNWPtslV4";

protected-headers="v1"

From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <d6965ccb-94f8-7fd6-6d44-394ea0ff9b44@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3490-1] Thunderbird vulnerabilities



--kUQVwVriL8WQHiLSdmWxxNiVgNWPtslV4

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Language: en-US



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3490-1

December 01, 2017



thunderbird vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.10

- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Thunderbird.



Software Description:

- thunderbird: Mozilla Open Source mail and newsgroup client



Details:



Multiple security issues were discovered in Thunderbird. If a user were

tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing-like

context, an attacker could potentially exploit these to bypass same-origin

restrictions, cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-7826, CVE-2017-7828, CVE-2017-7830)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.10:

thunderbird 1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.17.10.1



Ubuntu 17.04:

thunderbird 1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.17.04.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

thunderbird 1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

thunderbird 1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



After a standard system update you need to restart Thunderbird to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3490-1

CVE-2017-7826, CVE-2017-7828, CVE-2017-7830



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.17.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.17.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1







--kUQVwVriL8WQHiLSdmWxxNiVgNWPtslV4--



--tXBLlCsdtessK9iC11xe55pkGbhL9rXnn

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJaIWUVAAoJEGEfvezVlG4PKfAH/0ysWV75yuxV67TDVy12KA2b

DRm9WywQnlMLNmqs5+PNML8C9mW9y+q7iKbyThreA97eKpxAXVNJTGJcQR8B5Nx3

Q+ialbEWb9g5yXLITIEt3R8TZd/kZsMRXoSokih5Dh6r/5bU+5PMANFkdPl5RCaE

xD47twM9mRn+nFKtpMuHv/u+A2FwbjHRZcZFgUfB6D4V8EHz5v6TLIajRwYK9dos

mSSfEgwd2UVJrb9EhIBXJhzpD8f6wcdLE0rqFuYgImMjqsdaBW8qPQiXl20aGIc9

EM/ciYeStpovEqJTbq/cKLynGfrLtqrhPYnD8po9DyiNdb9ENozpIjYRkv6VEDE=

=qon/

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--tXBLlCsdtessK9iC11xe55pkGbhL9rXnn--





--===============7571583275301604901==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5

LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl

IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj

dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK



--===============7571583275301604901==--

