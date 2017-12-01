|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
|ID:
|USN-3490-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
|Datum:
|Fr, 1. Dezember 2017, 17:19
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7828
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7830
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7826
|
Originalnachricht
|
From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <d6965ccb-94f8-7fd6-6d44-394ea0ff9b44@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3490-1] Thunderbird vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3490-1
December 01, 2017
thunderbird vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Thunderbird.
Software Description:
- thunderbird: Mozilla Open Source mail and newsgroup client
Details:
Multiple security issues were discovered in Thunderbird. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing-like
context, an attacker could potentially exploit these to bypass same-origin
restrictions, cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-7826, CVE-2017-7828, CVE-2017-7830)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.10:
thunderbird 1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.17.10.1
Ubuntu 17.04:
thunderbird 1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
thunderbird 1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
thunderbird 1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
After a standard system update you need to restart Thunderbird to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3490-1
CVE-2017-7826, CVE-2017-7828, CVE-2017-7830
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.17.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:52.5.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJaIWUVAAoJEGEfvezVlG4PKfAH/0ysWV75yuxV67TDVy12KA2b
DRm9WywQnlMLNmqs5+PNML8C9mW9y+q7iKbyThreA97eKpxAXVNJTGJcQR8B5Nx3
Q+ialbEWb9g5yXLITIEt3R8TZd/kZsMRXoSokih5Dh6r/5bU+5PMANFkdPl5RCaE
xD47twM9mRn+nFKtpMuHv/u+A2FwbjHRZcZFgUfB6D4V8EHz5v6TLIajRwYK9dos
mSSfEgwd2UVJrb9EhIBXJhzpD8f6wcdLE0rqFuYgImMjqsdaBW8qPQiXl20aGIc9
EM/ciYeStpovEqJTbq/cKLynGfrLtqrhPYnD8po9DyiNdb9ENozpIjYRkv6VEDE=
=qon/
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--tXBLlCsdtessK9iC11xe55pkGbhL9rXnn--
|
|