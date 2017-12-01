|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in OpenVPN
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in OpenVPN
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:3177-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SECURITY
|Datum:
|Fr, 1. Dezember 2017, 19:27
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12166
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for openvpn-openssl1
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3177-1
Rating: important
References: #1060877
Cross-References: CVE-2017-12166
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SECURITY
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for openvpn-openssl1 fixes the following issues:
Security issue fixed:
- CVE-2017-12166: Fix remote buffer overflow (bsc#1060877).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SECURITY:
zypper in -t patch secsp3-openvpn-openssl1-13362=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SECURITY (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
openvpn-openssl1-2.3.2-0.10.3.1
openvpn-openssl1-down-root-plugin-2.3.2-0.10.3.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12166.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1060877
--
