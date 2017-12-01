Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in OpenVPN
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in OpenVPN
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3177-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SECURITY
Datum: Fr, 1. Dezember 2017, 19:27
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12166

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for openvpn-openssl1
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3177-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1060877 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-12166
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SECURITY
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for openvpn-openssl1 fixes the following issues:

   Security issue fixed:

   - CVE-2017-12166: Fix remote buffer overflow (bsc#1060877).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SECURITY:

      zypper in -t patch secsp3-openvpn-openssl1-13362=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SECURITY (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      openvpn-openssl1-2.3.2-0.10.3.1
      openvpn-openssl1-down-root-plugin-2.3.2-0.10.3.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12166.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1060877

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

5
PHP 7.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Qt 3D Stu­dio 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

5
EU Ur­he­ber­rech­t: FSFE und 80 Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen mit of­fe­nem Brief an EU-Rat

14
Ora­cle Linux 7 für ARM frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Vi­val­di er­hält Syn­c-Funk­ti­on

3
Mo­zil­la ver­öf­fent­licht freie En­gi­ne und Daten für Sprach­er­ken­nung

0
Uni­v­en­ti­on Cor­po­ra­te Ser­ver 4.2-3 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Neue Schwei­zer OSS Stu­die an­ge­kün­digt

0
Lim­bas 3.3 mit Sprach­er­ken­nung

0
Col­lax V-Bi­en Of­fice: Hoch­ver­füg­bar­keits­platt­form für klei­ne Um­ge­bun­gen
 
Werbung