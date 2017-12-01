Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in OpenVPN

SUSE Security Update: Security update for openvpn-openssl1

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3177-1

Rating: important

References: #1060877

Cross-References: CVE-2017-12166

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SECURITY

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for openvpn-openssl1 fixes the following issues:



Security issue fixed:



- CVE-2017-12166: Fix remote buffer overflow (bsc#1060877).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SECURITY:



zypper in -t patch secsp3-openvpn-openssl1-13362=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SECURITY (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



openvpn-openssl1-2.3.2-0.10.3.1

openvpn-openssl1-down-root-plugin-2.3.2-0.10.3.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12166.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1060877



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

