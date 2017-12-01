Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Xen
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3178-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
Datum: Fr, 1. Dezember 2017, 20:00
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15597
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15289

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3178-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1027519 #1055047 #1061075 #1063123 #1068187 
                    #1068191 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-15289 CVE-2017-15597
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has four
   fixes is now available.

Description:

   This update for xen to version 4.7.4 (bsc#1027519) fixes several issues.

   This new feature was added:

   - Support migration of HVM domains larger than 1 TB

   These security issues were fixed:

   - bsc#1068187: Failure to recognize errors in the Populate on Demand (PoD)
     code allowed for DoS (XSA-246)
   - bsc#1068191: Missing p2m error checking in PoD code allowed unprivileged
     guests to retain a writable mapping of freed memory leading to
     information leaks, privilege escalation or DoS (XSA-247).
   - CVE-2017-15289: The mode4and5 write functions allowed local OS guest
     privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write
     access and Qemu process crash) via vectors related to dst calculation
     (bsc#1063123)
   - CVE-2017-15597: A grant copy operation being done on a grant of a dying
     domain allowed a malicious guest administrator to corrupt hypervisor
     memory, allowing for DoS or potentially privilege escalation and
     information leaks (bsc#1061075).

   This non-security issue was fixed:

   - bsc#1055047: Fixed --initrd-inject option in virt-install


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-1987=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-1987=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-1987=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 x86_64):

      xen-debugsource-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-devel-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      xen-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-debugsource-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-doc-html-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-libs-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-tools-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      xen-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-debugsource-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-libs-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.4_02-43.21.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.4_02-43.21.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15289.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15597.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027519
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055047
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1061075
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1063123
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068187
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068191

