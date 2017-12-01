Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3178-1

Rating: important

References: #1027519 #1055047 #1061075 #1063123 #1068187

#1068191

Cross-References: CVE-2017-15289 CVE-2017-15597

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has four

fixes is now available.



Description:



This update for xen to version 4.7.4 (bsc#1027519) fixes several issues.



This new feature was added:



- Support migration of HVM domains larger than 1 TB



These security issues were fixed:



- bsc#1068187: Failure to recognize errors in the Populate on Demand (PoD)

code allowed for DoS (XSA-246)

- bsc#1068191: Missing p2m error checking in PoD code allowed unprivileged

guests to retain a writable mapping of freed memory leading to

information leaks, privilege escalation or DoS (XSA-247).

- CVE-2017-15289: The mode4and5 write functions allowed local OS guest

privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write

access and Qemu process crash) via vectors related to dst calculation

(bsc#1063123)

- CVE-2017-15597: A grant copy operation being done on a grant of a dying

domain allowed a malicious guest administrator to corrupt hypervisor

memory, allowing for DoS or potentially privilege escalation and

information leaks (bsc#1061075).



This non-security issue was fixed:



- bsc#1055047: Fixed --initrd-inject option in virt-install





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-1987=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-1987=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-1987=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 x86_64):



xen-debugsource-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-devel-4.7.4_02-43.21.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):



xen-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-debugsource-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-doc-html-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-libs-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-tools-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-tools-debuginfo-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-tools-domU-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.7.4_02-43.21.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



xen-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-debugsource-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-libs-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.4_02-43.21.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.4_02-43.21.1





