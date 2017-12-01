Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ncurses

SUSE Security Update: Security update for ncurses

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3183-1

Rating: important

References: #1056127 #1056128 #1056129 #1056131 #1056132

#1056136 #1069530

Cross-References: CVE-2017-13728 CVE-2017-13729 CVE-2017-13730

CVE-2017-13731 CVE-2017-13732 CVE-2017-13733

CVE-2017-16879

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for ncurses fixes the following issues:



Security issues fixed:



- CVE-2017-13728: Fix infinite loop in the next_char function in

comp_scan.c (bsc#1056136).

- CVE-2017-13729: Fix illegal address access in the _nc_save_str

(bsc#1056132).

- CVE-2017-13730: Fix illegal address access in the function

_nc_read_entry_source() (bsc#1056131).

- CVE-2017-13731: Fix illegal address access in the function

postprocess_termcap() (bsc#1056129).

- CVE-2017-13732: Fix illegal address access in the function dump_uses()

(bsc#1056128).

- CVE-2017-13733: Fix illegal address access in the fmt_entry function

(bsc#1056127).

- CVE-2017-16879: Fix stack-based buffer overflow in the _nc_write_entry()

function (bsc#1069530).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-ncurses-13364=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-ncurses-13364=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-ncurses-13364=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



ncurses-devel-5.6-93.12.1

tack-5.6-93.12.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (x86_64):



ncurses-devel-32bit-5.6-93.12.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libncurses5-5.6-93.12.1

libncurses6-5.6-93.12.1

ncurses-devel-5.6-93.12.1

ncurses-utils-5.6-93.12.1

tack-5.6-93.12.1

terminfo-5.6-93.12.1

terminfo-base-5.6-93.12.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libncurses5-32bit-5.6-93.12.1

libncurses6-32bit-5.6-93.12.1

ncurses-devel-32bit-5.6-93.12.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):



libncurses5-x86-5.6-93.12.1

libncurses6-x86-5.6-93.12.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



ncurses-debuginfo-5.6-93.12.1

ncurses-debugsource-5.6-93.12.1





