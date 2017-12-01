Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ncurses

SUSE Security Update: Security update for ncurses ______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3183-1 Rating: important References: #1056127 #1056128 #1056129 #1056131 #1056132 #1056136 #1069530 Cross-References: CVE-2017-13728 CVE-2017-13729 CVE-2017-13730 CVE-2017-13731 CVE-2017-13732 CVE-2017-13733 CVE-2017-16879 Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for ncurses fixes the following issues:
Security issues fixed:
- CVE-2017-13728: Fix infinite loop in the next_char function in comp_scan.c (bsc#1056136). - CVE-2017-13729: Fix illegal address access in the _nc_save_str (bsc#1056132). - CVE-2017-13730: Fix illegal address access in the function _nc_read_entry_source() (bsc#1056131). - CVE-2017-13731: Fix illegal address access in the function postprocess_termcap() (bsc#1056129). - CVE-2017-13732: Fix illegal address access in the function dump_uses() (bsc#1056128). - CVE-2017-13733: Fix illegal address access in the fmt_entry function (bsc#1056127). - CVE-2017-16879: Fix stack-based buffer overflow in the _nc_write_entry() function (bsc#1069530).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-ncurses-13364=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-ncurses-13364=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-ncurses-13364=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):
ncurses-devel-5.6-93.12.1 tack-5.6-93.12.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (x86_64):
ncurses-devel-32bit-5.6-93.12.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):