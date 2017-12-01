Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ncurses
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in ncurses
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3183-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
Datum: Fr, 1. Dezember 2017, 20:04
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13728
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16879
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13729
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13731
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13733
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13730
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13732

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for ncurses
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3183-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1056127 #1056128 #1056129 #1056131 #1056132 
                    #1056136 #1069530 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-13728 CVE-2017-13729 CVE-2017-13730
                    CVE-2017-13731 CVE-2017-13732 CVE-2017-13733
                    CVE-2017-16879
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for ncurses fixes the following issues:

   Security issues fixed:

   - CVE-2017-13728: Fix infinite loop in the next_char function in
     comp_scan.c (bsc#1056136).
   - CVE-2017-13729: Fix illegal address access in the _nc_save_str
     (bsc#1056132).
   - CVE-2017-13730: Fix illegal address access in the function
     _nc_read_entry_source() (bsc#1056131).
   - CVE-2017-13731: Fix illegal address access in the function
     postprocess_termcap() (bsc#1056129).
   - CVE-2017-13732: Fix illegal address access in the function dump_uses()
     (bsc#1056128).
   - CVE-2017-13733: Fix illegal address access in the fmt_entry function
     (bsc#1056127).
   - CVE-2017-16879: Fix stack-based buffer overflow in the _nc_write_entry()
     function (bsc#1069530).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-ncurses-13364=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-ncurses-13364=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-ncurses-13364=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):

      ncurses-devel-5.6-93.12.1
      tack-5.6-93.12.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (x86_64):

      ncurses-devel-32bit-5.6-93.12.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libncurses5-5.6-93.12.1
      libncurses6-5.6-93.12.1
      ncurses-devel-5.6-93.12.1
      ncurses-utils-5.6-93.12.1
      tack-5.6-93.12.1
      terminfo-5.6-93.12.1
      terminfo-base-5.6-93.12.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libncurses5-32bit-5.6-93.12.1
      libncurses6-32bit-5.6-93.12.1
      ncurses-devel-32bit-5.6-93.12.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):

      libncurses5-x86-5.6-93.12.1
      libncurses6-x86-5.6-93.12.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      ncurses-debuginfo-5.6-93.12.1
      ncurses-debugsource-5.6-93.12.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13728.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13729.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13730.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13731.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13732.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13733.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16879.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056127
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056128
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056129
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056131
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056132
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056136
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069530

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

5
PHP 7.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Qt 3D Stu­dio 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

5
EU Ur­he­ber­rech­t: FSFE und 80 Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen mit of­fe­nem Brief an EU-Rat

14
Ora­cle Linux 7 für ARM frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Vi­val­di er­hält Syn­c-Funk­ti­on

3
Mo­zil­la ver­öf­fent­licht freie En­gi­ne und Daten für Sprach­er­ken­nung

0
Uni­v­en­ti­on Cor­po­ra­te Ser­ver 4.2-3 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Neue Schwei­zer OSS Stu­die an­ge­kün­digt

0
Lim­bas 3.3 mit Sprach­er­ken­nung

0
Col­lax V-Bi­en Of­fice: Hoch­ver­füg­bar­keits­platt­form für klei­ne Um­ge­bun­gen
 
Werbung