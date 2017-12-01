Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox (Aktualisierung)

|
From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <9a20dd8f-dd54-86e6-0733-47df009d76bd@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3477-3] Firefox regressions
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3477-3
December 01, 2017
firefox regressions
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
USN-3477-1 caused some minor regressions in Firefox.
Software Description:
- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser
Details:
USN-3477-1 fixed vulnerabilities in Firefox. The update introduced various
minor regressions. This update fixes the problems.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Original advisory details:
Multiple security issues were discovered in Firefox. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit these to cause a denial of service, read uninitialized
memory, obtain sensitive information, bypass same-origin restrictions,
bypass CSP protections, bypass mixed content blocking, spoof the
addressbar, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-7826, CVE-2017-7827,
CVE-2017-7828, CVE-2017-7830, CVE-2017-7831, CVE-2017-7832, CVE-2017-7833,
CVE-2017-7834, CVE-2017-7835, CVE-2017-7837, CVE-2017-7838, CVE-2017-7842)
It was discovered that javascript: URLs pasted in to the addressbar
would be executed instead of being blocked in some circumstances. If a
user were tricked in to copying a specially crafted URL in to the
addressbar, an attacker could potentially exploit this to conduct
cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks. (CVE-2017-7839)
It was discovered that exported bookmarks do not strip script elements
from user-supplied tags. If a user were tricked in to adding specially
crafted tags to bookmarks, exporting them and then opening the resulting
HTML file, an attacker could potentially exploit this to conduct
cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks. (CVE-2017-7840)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.10:
firefox 57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.17.10.1
Ubuntu 17.04:
firefox 57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
firefox 57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
firefox 57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3477-3
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3477-1
https://launchpad.net/bugs/1735801
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.17.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
