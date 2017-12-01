Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox (Aktualisierung)

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============6918773174152896128==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha256;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="UWGD4o0aq2eWP6JAM0SKrq6CtXed5NwEd"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--UWGD4o0aq2eWP6JAM0SKrq6CtXed5NwEd

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="Uum27XHeKmsNKvNp15Pt6Fs7vp0WtQqrc";

protected-headers="v1"

From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <9a20dd8f-dd54-86e6-0733-47df009d76bd@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3477-3] Firefox regressions



--Uum27XHeKmsNKvNp15Pt6Fs7vp0WtQqrc

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Language: en-US



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3477-3

December 01, 2017



firefox regressions

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.10

- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



USN-3477-1 caused some minor regressions in Firefox.



Software Description:

- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser



Details:



USN-3477-1 fixed vulnerabilities in Firefox. The update introduced various

minor regressions. This update fixes the problems.



We apologize for the inconvenience.



Original advisory details:



Multiple security issues were discovered in Firefox. If a user were

tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit these to cause a denial of service, read uninitialized

memory, obtain sensitive information, bypass same-origin restrictions,

bypass CSP protections, bypass mixed content blocking, spoof the

addressbar, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-7826, CVE-2017-7827,

CVE-2017-7828, CVE-2017-7830, CVE-2017-7831, CVE-2017-7832, CVE-2017-7833,

CVE-2017-7834, CVE-2017-7835, CVE-2017-7837, CVE-2017-7838, CVE-2017-7842)



It was discovered that javascript: URLs pasted in to the addressbar

would be executed instead of being blocked in some circumstances. If a

user were tricked in to copying a specially crafted URL in to the

addressbar, an attacker could potentially exploit this to conduct

cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks. (CVE-2017-7839)



It was discovered that exported bookmarks do not strip script elements

from user-supplied tags. If a user were tricked in to adding specially

crafted tags to bookmarks, exporting them and then opening the resulting

HTML file, an attacker could potentially exploit this to conduct

cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks. (CVE-2017-7840)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.10:

firefox 57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.17.10.1



Ubuntu 17.04:

firefox 57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.17.04.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

firefox 57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

firefox 57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3477-3

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3477-1

https://launchpad.net/bugs/1735801



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.17.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.17.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1







--Uum27XHeKmsNKvNp15Pt6Fs7vp0WtQqrc--



--UWGD4o0aq2eWP6JAM0SKrq6CtXed5NwEd

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJaIZsyAAoJEGEfvezVlG4PgpcH/iNOtINCp33FbWpNu7xCJcL+

kS52jjXguWsVG5ZcyInuMnmy687OaRphYe4JEmhdSBy73HMs97VtCJ8TfJdoe4jH

vJnqAJDfEJd0p++OZsOWZi1M9RfVpPc4FXM+2mT9axlp1u2NaJnAykG96vN48+/h

wFq+WBPlXZZoLCXoqlh55sJnbo7WBqabfMXfv9eFcqy/57tTQaWiJMkaQ3FMwR0c

qJrYLkYo1tl4tDRCddLgf4w18N43OWBTz+PrxsgUWVOYzDGP6MTVhv+UqliSEXzk

/BuD3OoXp92hY4iM9ePGUTGjhHVjUVkELn78uQGN0gWONZU+nk1KM9r+le2As1k=

=SjAF

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--UWGD4o0aq2eWP6JAM0SKrq6CtXed5NwEd--





--===============6918773174152896128==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5

LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl

IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj

dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK



--===============6918773174152896128==--

