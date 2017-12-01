Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3477-3
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
Datum: Fr, 1. Dezember 2017, 20:08
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7827
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7828
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7842
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7837
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7834
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7840
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7835
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7838
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7839
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7832
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7831
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7830
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7826
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7833
Update von: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============6918773174152896128==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha256;
 protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="UWGD4o0aq2eWP6JAM0SKrq6CtXed5NwEd"

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--UWGD4o0aq2eWP6JAM0SKrq6CtXed5NwEd
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="Uum27XHeKmsNKvNp15Pt6Fs7vp0WtQqrc";
 protected-headers="v1"
From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <9a20dd8f-dd54-86e6-0733-47df009d76bd@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3477-3] Firefox regressions

--Uum27XHeKmsNKvNp15Pt6Fs7vp0WtQqrc
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Content-Language: en-US

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3477-3
December 01, 2017

firefox regressions
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

USN-3477-1 caused some minor regressions in Firefox.

Software Description:
- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser

Details:

USN-3477-1 fixed vulnerabilities in Firefox. The update introduced various
minor regressions. This update fixes the problems.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Original advisory details:

 Multiple security issues were discovered in Firefox. If a user were
 tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
 potentially exploit these to cause a denial of service, read uninitialized
 memory, obtain sensitive information, bypass same-origin restrictions,
 bypass CSP protections, bypass mixed content blocking, spoof the
 addressbar, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-7826, CVE-2017-7827,
 CVE-2017-7828, CVE-2017-7830, CVE-2017-7831, CVE-2017-7832, CVE-2017-7833,
 CVE-2017-7834, CVE-2017-7835, CVE-2017-7837, CVE-2017-7838, CVE-2017-7842)
 
 It was discovered that javascript: URLs pasted in to the addressbar
 would be executed instead of being blocked in some circumstances. If a
 user were tricked in to copying a specially crafted URL in to the
 addressbar, an attacker could potentially exploit this to conduct
 cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks. (CVE-2017-7839)
 
 It was discovered that exported bookmarks do not strip script elements
 from user-supplied tags. If a user were tricked in to adding specially
 crafted tags to bookmarks, exporting them and then opening the resulting
 HTML file, an attacker could potentially exploit this to conduct
 cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks. (CVE-2017-7840)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.10:
  firefox                         57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.17.10.1

Ubuntu 17.04:
  firefox                         57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.17.04.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  firefox                         57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  firefox                         57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3477-3
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3477-1
  https://launchpad.net/bugs/1735801

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.17.10.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/57.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



--Uum27XHeKmsNKvNp15Pt6Fs7vp0WtQqrc--

--UWGD4o0aq2eWP6JAM0SKrq6CtXed5NwEd
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJaIZsyAAoJEGEfvezVlG4PgpcH/iNOtINCp33FbWpNu7xCJcL+
kS52jjXguWsVG5ZcyInuMnmy687OaRphYe4JEmhdSBy73HMs97VtCJ8TfJdoe4jH
vJnqAJDfEJd0p++OZsOWZi1M9RfVpPc4FXM+2mT9axlp1u2NaJnAykG96vN48+/h
wFq+WBPlXZZoLCXoqlh55sJnbo7WBqabfMXfv9eFcqy/57tTQaWiJMkaQ3FMwR0c
qJrYLkYo1tl4tDRCddLgf4w18N43OWBTz+PrxsgUWVOYzDGP6MTVhv+UqliSEXzk
/BuD3OoXp92hY4iM9ePGUTGjhHVjUVkELn78uQGN0gWONZU+nk1KM9r+le2As1k=
=SjAF
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--UWGD4o0aq2eWP6JAM0SKrq6CtXed5NwEd--


--===============6918773174152896128==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline

LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5
LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl
IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj
dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK

--===============6918773174152896128==--
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

5
PHP 7.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Qt 3D Stu­dio 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

5
EU Ur­he­ber­rech­t: FSFE und 80 Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen mit of­fe­nem Brief an EU-Rat

14
Ora­cle Linux 7 für ARM frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Vi­val­di er­hält Syn­c-Funk­ti­on

3
Mo­zil­la ver­öf­fent­licht freie En­gi­ne und Daten für Sprach­er­ken­nung

0
Uni­v­en­ti­on Cor­po­ra­te Ser­ver 4.2-3 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Neue Schwei­zer OSS Stu­die an­ge­kün­digt

0
Lim­bas 3.3 mit Sprach­er­ken­nung

0
Col­lax V-Bi­en Of­fice: Hoch­ver­füg­bar­keits­platt­form für klei­ne Um­ge­bun­gen
 
Werbung