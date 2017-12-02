Sicherheit: Denial of Service in qpid-cpp

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Fedora Update NotificationFEDORA-2017-f76bf636122017-12-02 01:57:03.148315--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Name : qpid-cppProduct : Fedora 27Version : 1.36.0Release : 8.fc27URL : http://qpid.apache.orgSummary : Libraries for Qpid C++ client applicationsDescription :Run-time libraries for AMQP client applications developed using QpidC++. Clients exchange messages with an AMQP message broker usingthe AMQP protocol.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:Rebuilt against qpid---------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1471925 - CVE-2015-0203 qpid-cpp: 3 qpidd DoS issues in AMQP 0-10 protocol handling [epel-7] https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471925 [ 2 ] Bug #1471927 - CVE-2015-0203 qpid-cpp: 3 qpidd DoS issues in AMQP 0-10 protocol handling [fedora-all] https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471927 [ 3 ] Bug #1445604 - qpid-cpp-1.35.0-4.fc27 FTBFS: '<anonymous>.qpid::broker::Token::type' may be used uninitialized in this function https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1445604--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade qpid-cpp' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys--------------------------------------------------------------------------------_______________________________________________package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.orgTo unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org