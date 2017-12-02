Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in qpid-cpp
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in qpid-cpp
ID: FEDORA-2017-f76bf63612
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: Sa, 2. Dezember 2017, 09:40
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-0203
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1445604

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-f76bf63612
2017-12-02 01:57:03.148315
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : qpid-cpp
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 1.36.0
Release     : 8.fc27
URL         : http://qpid.apache.org
Summary     : Libraries for Qpid C++ client applications
Description :

Run-time libraries for AMQP client applications developed using Qpid
C++. Clients exchange messages with an AMQP message broker using
the AMQP protocol.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Rebuilt against qpid-
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1471925 - CVE-2015-0203 qpid-cpp: 3 qpidd DoS issues in AMQP 0-10
 protocol handling [epel-7]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471925
  [ 2 ] Bug #1471927 - CVE-2015-0203 qpid-cpp: 3 qpidd DoS issues in AMQP 0-10
 protocol handling [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471927
  [ 3 ] Bug #1445604 - qpid-cpp-1.35.0-4.fc27 FTBFS:
 '<anonymous>.qpid::broker::Token::type' may be used uninitialized in this function
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1445604
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade qpid-cpp' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
