Sicherheit: Denial of Service in qpid-cpp

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-f76bf63612

2017-12-02 01:57:03.148315

Name : qpid-cpp

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 1.36.0

Release : 8.fc27

URL : http://qpid.apache.org

Summary : Libraries for Qpid C++ client applications

Description :



Run-time libraries for AMQP client applications developed using Qpid

C++. Clients exchange messages with an AMQP message broker using

the AMQP protocol.



Update Information:



Rebuilt against qpid-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1471925 - CVE-2015-0203 qpid-cpp: 3 qpidd DoS issues in AMQP 0-10

protocol handling [epel-7]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471925

[ 2 ] Bug #1471927 - CVE-2015-0203 qpid-cpp: 3 qpidd DoS issues in AMQP 0-10

protocol handling [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471927

[ 3 ] Bug #1445604 - qpid-cpp-1.35.0-4.fc27 FTBFS:

'<anonymous>.qpid::broker::Token::type' may be used uninitialized in this function

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1445604

