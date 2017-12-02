Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-905bb449bc

2017-12-02 07:06:36.980725

Name : kernel

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.13.16

Release : 100.fc25

URL : http://www.kernel.org/

Summary : The Linux kernel

Description :

The kernel meta package



Update Information:



The 4.13.16 update contains various fixes across the tree.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1516267 - CVE-2017-16649 kernel: Divide-by-zero in

drivers/net/usb/cdc_ether.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516267

[ 2 ] Bug #1516265 - CVE-2017-16650 kernel: Divide-by-zero in

drivers/net/usb/qmi_wwan.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516265

[ 3 ] Bug #1516273 - CVE-2017-16644 kernel: Improper error handling in

drivers/media/usb/hdpvr/hdpvr-core.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516273

[ 4 ] Bug #1516270 - CVE-2017-16647 kernel: NULL pointer dereference in

drivers/net/usb/asix_devices.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516270

[ 5 ] Bug #1518155 - CVE-2017-16994 kernel: mm/pagewalk.c:walk_hugetlb_range

function mishandles holes in hugetlb ranges causing information leak

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1518155

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

