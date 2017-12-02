Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Fedora Update NotificationFEDORA-2017-905bb449bc2017-12-02 07:06:36.980725--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Name : kernelProduct : Fedora 25Version : 4.13.16Release : 100.fc25URL : http://www.kernel.org/Summary : The Linux kernelDescription :The kernel meta package--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:The 4.13.16 update contains various fixes across the tree.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1516267 - CVE-2017-16649 kernel: Divide-by-zero in drivers/net/usb/cdc_ether.c https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516267 [ 2 ] Bug #1516265 - CVE-2017-16650 kernel: Divide-by-zero in drivers/net/usb/qmi_wwan.c https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516265 [ 3 ] Bug #1516273 - CVE-2017-16644 kernel: Improper error handling in drivers/media/usb/hdpvr/hdpvr-core.c https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516273 [ 4 ] Bug #1516270 - CVE-2017-16647 kernel: NULL pointer dereference in drivers/net/usb/asix_devices.c https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516270 [ 5 ] Bug #1518155 - CVE-2017-16994 kernel: mm/pagewalk.c:walk_hugetlb_range function mishandles holes in hugetlb ranges causing information leak https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1518155--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys