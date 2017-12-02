|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xen
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3193-1
Rating: important
References: #1027519 #1055047 #1061075 #1063123 #1068187
#1068191
Cross-References: CVE-2017-15289 CVE-2017-15597
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has four
fixes is now available.
Description:
This update for xen to version 4.9.1 (bsc#1027519) fixes several issues.
This new feature was added:
- Support migration of HVM domains larger than 1 TB
These security issues were fixed:
- bsc#1068187: Failure to recognize errors in the Populate on Demand (PoD)
code allowed for DoS (XSA-246)
- bsc#1068191: Missing p2m error checking in PoD code allowed unprivileged
guests to retain a writable mapping of freed memory leading to
information leaks, privilege escalation or DoS (XSA-247).
- CVE-2017-15289: The mode4and5 write functions allowed local OS guest
privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write
access and Qemu process crash) via vectors related to dst calculation
(bsc#1063123)
- CVE-2017-15597: A grant copy operation being done on a grant of a dying
domain allowed a malicious guest administrator to corrupt hypervisor
memory, allowing for DoS or potentially privilege escalation and
information leaks (bsc#1061075).
This non-security issue was fixed:
- bsc#1055047: Fixed --initrd-inject option in virt-install
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP3:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1321=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):
xen-4.9.1_02-13.2
xen-debugsource-4.9.1_02-13.2
xen-devel-4.9.1_02-13.2
xen-doc-html-4.9.1_02-13.2
xen-libs-4.9.1_02-13.2
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.9.1_02-13.2
xen-tools-4.9.1_02-13.2
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.9.1_02-13.2
xen-tools-domU-4.9.1_02-13.2
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.9.1_02-13.2
|
|