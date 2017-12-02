Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MuPDF
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MuPDF
ID: FEDORA-2017-267f37c544
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Sa, 2. Dezember 2017, 23:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14686
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15587
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9216
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14685
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15369
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14687

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-267f37c544
2017-12-02 20:00:51.807788
Name        : mupdf
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 1.11
Release     : 9.fc26
URL         : http://mupdf.com/
Summary     : A lightweight PDF viewer and toolkit
Description :
MuPDF is a lightweight PDF viewer and toolkit written in portable C.
The renderer in MuPDF is tailored for high quality anti-aliased
graphics.  MuPDF renders text with metrics and spacing accurate to
within fractions of a pixel for the highest fidelity in reproducing
the look of a printed page on screen.
MuPDF has a small footprint.  A binary that includes the standard
Roman fonts is only one megabyte.  A build with full CJK support
(including an Asian font) is approximately five megabytes.
MuPDF has support for all non-interactive PDF 1.7 features, and the
toolkit provides a simple API for accessing the internal structures of
the PDF document.  Example code for navigating interactive links and
bookmarks, encrypting PDF files, extracting fonts, images, and
searchable text, and rendering pages to image files is provided.

Update Information:

CVE-2017-15369 CVE-2017-15587 CVE-2017-9216 CVE-2017-14685 CVE-2017-14686
CVE-2017-14687
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1456731 - CVE-2017-9216 mupdf: jbig2dec: Null pointer dereference
 in jbig2_huffman_get() [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1456731
  [ 2 ] Bug #1500016 - CVE-2017-14685 CVE-2017-14686 CVE-2017-14687
 CVE-2017-15369 CVE-2017-15587 mupdf: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500016
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mupdf' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
