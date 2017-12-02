Login
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in python-sanic
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Überschreiben von Dateien in python-sanic
ID: FEDORA-2017-5808f488a5
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Sa, 2. Dezember 2017, 23:10
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16762

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-5808f488a5
2017-12-02 20:00:51.807824
Name        : python-sanic
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 0.6.0
Release     : 1.fc26
URL         : https://github.com/channelcat/sanic
Summary     : Microframework based on uvloop, httptools, and learnings of flask
Description :
Sanic is a Flask-like Python 3.5+ web server that's written to go fast.
It's based on the work done by the amazing folks at magicstack,
and was inspired by this article:
https://magic.io/blog/uvloop-blazing-fast-python-networking/.

On top of being Flask-like, Sanic supports async request handlers. This means
you can use the new shiny async/await syntax from Python 3.5,
making your code non-blocking and speedy.

Update Information:

Update to 0.6.0
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1516416 - CVE-2017-16762 python-sanic: sanic: Directory traversal
 in def _handler function sanic/sanic/static.py [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516416
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python-sanic' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
