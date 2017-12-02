Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in python-sanic

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-5808f488a5

2017-12-02 20:00:51.807824

Name : python-sanic

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 0.6.0

Release : 1.fc26

URL : https://github.com/channelcat/sanic

Summary : Microframework based on uvloop, httptools, and learnings of flask

Description :

Sanic is a Flask-like Python 3.5+ web server that's written to go fast.

It's based on the work done by the amazing folks at magicstack,

and was inspired by this article:

https://magic.io/blog/uvloop-blazing-fast-python-networking/.



On top of being Flask-like, Sanic supports async request handlers. This means

you can use the new shiny async/await syntax from Python 3.5,

making your code non-blocking and speedy.



Update Information:



Update to 0.6.0

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1516416 - CVE-2017-16762 python-sanic: sanic: Directory traversal

in def _handler function sanic/sanic/static.py [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516416

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade python-sanic' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

