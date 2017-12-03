Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in rb_libtorrent
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in rb_libtorrent
ID: FEDORA-2017-5dd46193e1
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: So, 3. Dezember 2017, 22:58
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9847
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438986
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516073

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-5dd46193e1
2017-12-03 16:33:00.589403
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : rb_libtorrent
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 1.1.5
Release     : 1.fc27
URL         : http://www.rasterbar.com/products/libtorrent
Summary     : A C++ BitTorrent library aiming to be the best alternative
Description :
rb_libtorrent is a C++ library that aims to be a good alternative to all
the other BitTorrent implementations around. It is a library and not a full
featured client, although it comes with a few working example clients.

Its main goals are to be very efficient (in terms of CPU and memory usage) as
well as being very easy to use both as a user and developer.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to latest releases
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1466432 - CVE-2017-9847 rb_libtorrent: Heap-buffer overflow in
 bdecode function [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1466432
  [ 2 ] Bug #1438986 - rb_libtorrent-1.1.5 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438986
  [ 3 ] Bug #1516073 - qbittorrent-4.0.1 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516073
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade rb_libtorrent' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
