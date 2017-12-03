Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in rb_libtorrent

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-5dd46193e1

2017-12-03 16:33:00.589403

Name : rb_libtorrent

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 1.1.5

Release : 1.fc27

URL : http://www.rasterbar.com/products/libtorrent

Summary : A C++ BitTorrent library aiming to be the best alternative

Description :

rb_libtorrent is a C++ library that aims to be a good alternative to all

the other BitTorrent implementations around. It is a library and not a full

featured client, although it comes with a few working example clients.



Its main goals are to be very efficient (in terms of CPU and memory usage) as

well as being very easy to use both as a user and developer.



Update Information:



Update to latest releases

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1466432 - CVE-2017-9847 rb_libtorrent: Heap-buffer overflow in

bdecode function [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1466432

[ 2 ] Bug #1438986 - rb_libtorrent-1.1.5 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438986

[ 3 ] Bug #1516073 - qbittorrent-4.0.1 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516073

