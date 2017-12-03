Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in rb_libtorrent

Name : rb_libtorrent Product : Fedora 26 Version : 1.1.5 Release : 1.fc26 URL : http://www.rasterbar.com/products/libtorrent Summary : A C++ BitTorrent library aiming to be the best alternative Description : rb_libtorrent is a C++ library that aims to be a good alternative to all the other BitTorrent implementations around. It is a library and not a full featured client, although it comes with a few working example clients.
Its main goals are to be very efficient (in terms of CPU and memory usage) as well as being very easy to use both as a user and developer.