Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: thunderbird security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3372-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3372
Issue date: 2017-12-03
CVE Names: CVE-2017-7826 CVE-2017-7828 CVE-2017-7830
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for thunderbird is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6
and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM and IBM Power LE (POWER9) Server Optional (v.
7) - aarch64, ppc64le
3. Description:
Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client.
This update upgrades Thunderbird to version 52.5.0.
Security Fix(es):
* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A
web page containing malicious content could cause Thunderbird to crash or,
potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running
Thunderbird. (CVE-2017-7826, CVE-2017-7828, CVE-2017-7830)
Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.
Upstream acknowledges Christian Holler, David Keeler, Jon Coppeard, Julien
Cristau, Jan de Mooij, Jason Kratzer, Philipp, Nicholas Nethercote, Oriol
Brufau, André Bargull, Bob Clary, Jet Villegas, Randell Jesup, Tyson Smith,
Gary Kwong, Ryan VanderMeulen, Nils, and Jun Kokatsu as the original
reporters.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
All running instances of Thunderbird must be restarted for the update to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1513308 - CVE-2017-7826 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 57 and
Firefox ESR 52.5 (MFSA 2017-25)
1513310 - CVE-2017-7828 Mozilla: Use-after-free of PressShell while restyling
layout (MFSA 2017-25)
1513311 - CVE-2017-7830 Mozilla: Cross-origin URL information leak through
Resource Timing API (MFSA 2017-25)
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):
Source:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6_9.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-52.5.0-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-52.5.0-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):
Source:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6_9.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-52.5.0-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
ppc64:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-52.5.0-1.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6_9.s390x.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-52.5.0-1.el6_9.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-52.5.0-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6_9.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-52.5.0-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-52.5.0-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el7_4.src.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-52.5.0-1.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
Source:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el7_4.src.rpm
ppc64le:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-52.5.0-1.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-52.5.0-1.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM and IBM Power LE (POWER9) Server Optional (v.
7):
Source:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el7_4.src.rpm
aarch64:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el7_4.aarch64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-52.5.0-1.el7_4.aarch64.rpm
ppc64le:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-52.5.0-1.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el7_4.src.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-52.5.0-1.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7826
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7828
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7830
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-26/
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFaJJKHXlSAg2UNWIIRAmetAJ4zNw8VqLoD2JCFSeNtdF5lv6tILQCeIHBO
K8nZnRYSYRBJBo+67e32DtI=
=h9Om
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce