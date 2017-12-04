Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3210-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
Datum: Mo, 4. Dezember 2017, 16:38
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3210-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1047626 #1059465 #1066471 #1066472 #1069496 
                    #860993 #975788 
Cross-References:   CVE-2014-0038 CVE-2017-1000405 CVE-2017-12193
                    CVE-2017-15102 CVE-2017-16525 CVE-2017-16527
                    CVE-2017-16529 CVE-2017-16531 CVE-2017-16535
                    CVE-2017-16536 CVE-2017-16537 CVE-2017-16649
                    CVE-2017-16650 CVE-2017-16939
Affected Products:
                    SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 14 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:



   The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP1 kernel was updated to receive various
   security and bugfixes.

   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in
     net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
     privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted
     SO_RCVBUF setsockopt system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY
     Netlink messages. (bnc#1069702)
   - CVE-2017-1000405: mm, thp: do not dirty huge pages on read fault
     (bnc#1069496).
   - CVE-2017-16649: The usbnet_generic_cdc_bind function in
     drivers/net/usb/cdc_ether.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
     cause a denial of service (divide-by-zero error and system crash) or
     possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device.
     (bnc#1067085)
   - CVE-2014-0038: The compat_sys_recvmmsg function in net/compat.c, when
     CONFIG_X86_X32 is enabled, allowed local users to gain privileges via a
     recvmmsg system call with a crafted timeout pointer parameter
     (bnc#860993).
   - CVE-2017-16650: The qmi_wwan_bind function in drivers/net/usb/qmi_wwan.c
     in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service
     (divide-by-zero error and system crash) or possibly have unspecified
     other impact via a crafted USB device. (bnc#1067086)
   - CVE-2017-16535: The usb_get_bos_descriptor function in
     drivers/usb/core/config.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
     cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and system crash) or
     possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device.
     (bnc#1066700)
   - CVE-2017-15102: The tower_probe function in
     drivers/usb/misc/legousbtower.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users
     (who are physically proximate for inserting a crafted USB device) to
     gain privileges by leveraging a write-what-where condition that occurs
     after a race condition and a NULL pointer dereference. (bnc#1066705)
   - CVE-2017-16531: drivers/usb/core/config.c in the Linux kernel allowed
     local users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and system
     crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB
     device, related to the USB_DT_INTERFACE_ASSOCIATION descriptor.
     (bnc#1066671)
   - CVE-2017-12193: The assoc_array_insert_into_terminal_node function in
     lib/assoc_array.c in the Linux kernel mishandled node splitting, which
     allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer
     dereference and panic) via a crafted application, as demonstrated by the
     keyring key type, and key addition and link creation operations.
     (bnc#1066192)
   - CVE-2017-16529: The snd_usb_create_streams function in sound/usb/card.c
     in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service
     (out-of-bounds read and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other
     impact via a crafted USB device. (bnc#1066650)
   - CVE-2017-16525: The usb_serial_console_disconnect function in
     drivers/usb/serial/console.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
     cause a denial of service (use-after-free and system crash) or possibly
     have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device, related to
     disconnection and failed setup. (bnc#1066618)
   - CVE-2017-16537: The imon_probe function in drivers/media/rc/imon.c in
     the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL
     pointer dereference and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other
     impact via a crafted USB device. (bnc#1066573)
   - CVE-2017-16536: The cx231xx_usb_probe function in
     drivers/media/usb/cx231xx/cx231xx-cards.c in the Linux kernel allowed
     local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference and
     system crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted
     USB device. (bnc#1066606)
   - CVE-2017-16527: sound/usb/mixer.c in the Linux kernel allowed local
     users to cause a denial of service (snd_usb_mixer_interrupt
     use-after-free and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other
     impact via a crafted USB device. (bnc#1066625)

   The following non-security bugs were fixed:

   - NVMe: No lock while DMA mapping data (bsc#975788).
   - bcache: Add bch_keylist_init_single() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Add btree_map() functions (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Add on error panic/unregister setting (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Convert gc to a kthread (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Delete some slower inline asm (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Drop unneeded blk_sync_queue() calls (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix a bug recovering from unclean shutdown (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix a journalling reclaim after recovery bug (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix a null ptr deref in journal replay (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix an infinite loop in journal replay (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix bch_ptr_bad() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix discard granularity (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix for can_attach_cache() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix heap_peek() macro (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix moving_pred() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix to remove the rcu_sched stalls (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Improve bucket_prio() calculation (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Improve priority_stats (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Minor btree cache fix (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Move keylist out of btree_op (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: New writeback PD controller (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: PRECEDING_KEY() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Performance fix for when journal entry is full (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Remove redundant block_size assignment (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Remove redundant parameter for cache_alloc() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Remove/fix some header dependencies (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Trivial error handling fix (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Use ida for bcache block dev minor (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: allows use of register in udev to avoid "device_busy"
 error
     (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: bch_allocator_thread() is not freezable (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: bch_gc_thread() is not freezable (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: bugfix - gc thread now gets woken when cache is full
     (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: bugfix - moving_gc now moves only correct buckets (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: cleaned up error handling around register_cache() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: clear BCACHE_DEV_UNLINK_DONE flag when attaching a backing
     device (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: defensively handle format strings (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: fix BUG_ON due to integer overflow with GC_SECTORS_USED
     (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: fix a livelock when we cause a huge number of cache misses
     (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: fix crash in bcache_btree_node_alloc_fail tracepoint
     (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: fix for gc and writeback race (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: fix for gc crashing when no sectors are used (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: kill index() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: register_bcache(): call blkdev_put() when cache_alloc() fails
     (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: stop moving_gc marking buckets that can't be moved
 (bsc#1047626).
   - mac80211: do not compare TKIP TX MIC key in reinstall prevention
     (bsc#1066472).
   - mac80211: use constant time comparison with keys (bsc#1066471).
   - packet: fix use-after-free in fanout_add()
   - scsi: ILLEGAL REQUEST + ASC==27 produces target failure (bsc#1059465).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2017-1995=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-1995=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-1995=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Public-Cloud-12-2017-1995=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (noarch):

      kernel-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-macros-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-source-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (x86_64):

      kernel-default-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-default-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-default-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-syms-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-default-1-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-xen-1-2.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (ppc64le x86_64):

      kernel-default-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-default-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-default-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-syms-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (noarch):

      kernel-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-macros-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-source-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      kernel-xen-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-default-1-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-xen-1-2.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      kernel-default-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-default-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-default-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-syms-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (noarch):

      kernel-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-macros-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-source-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (x86_64):

      kernel-xen-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-xen-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-default-1-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-xen-1-2.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (s390x):

      kernel-default-man-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (x86_64):

      kernel-ec2-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-ec2-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-ec2-extra-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
      kernel-ec2-extra-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1


