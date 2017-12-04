Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3210-1

Rating: important

References: #1047626 #1059465 #1066471 #1066472 #1069496

#860993 #975788

Cross-References: CVE-2014-0038 CVE-2017-1000405 CVE-2017-12193

CVE-2017-15102 CVE-2017-16525 CVE-2017-16527

CVE-2017-16529 CVE-2017-16531 CVE-2017-16535

CVE-2017-16536 CVE-2017-16537 CVE-2017-16649

CVE-2017-16650 CVE-2017-16939

Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12

An update that fixes 14 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:







The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP1 kernel was updated to receive various

security and bugfixes.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in

net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain

privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted

SO_RCVBUF setsockopt system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY

Netlink messages. (bnc#1069702)

- CVE-2017-1000405: mm, thp: do not dirty huge pages on read fault

(bnc#1069496).

- CVE-2017-16649: The usbnet_generic_cdc_bind function in

drivers/net/usb/cdc_ether.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

cause a denial of service (divide-by-zero error and system crash) or

possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device.

(bnc#1067085)

- CVE-2014-0038: The compat_sys_recvmmsg function in net/compat.c, when

CONFIG_X86_X32 is enabled, allowed local users to gain privileges via a

recvmmsg system call with a crafted timeout pointer parameter

(bnc#860993).

- CVE-2017-16650: The qmi_wwan_bind function in drivers/net/usb/qmi_wwan.c

in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(divide-by-zero error and system crash) or possibly have unspecified

other impact via a crafted USB device. (bnc#1067086)

- CVE-2017-16535: The usb_get_bos_descriptor function in

drivers/usb/core/config.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and system crash) or

possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device.

(bnc#1066700)

- CVE-2017-15102: The tower_probe function in

drivers/usb/misc/legousbtower.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users

(who are physically proximate for inserting a crafted USB device) to

gain privileges by leveraging a write-what-where condition that occurs

after a race condition and a NULL pointer dereference. (bnc#1066705)

- CVE-2017-16531: drivers/usb/core/config.c in the Linux kernel allowed

local users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and system

crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB

device, related to the USB_DT_INTERFACE_ASSOCIATION descriptor.

(bnc#1066671)

- CVE-2017-12193: The assoc_array_insert_into_terminal_node function in

lib/assoc_array.c in the Linux kernel mishandled node splitting, which

allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer

dereference and panic) via a crafted application, as demonstrated by the

keyring key type, and key addition and link creation operations.

(bnc#1066192)

- CVE-2017-16529: The snd_usb_create_streams function in sound/usb/card.c

in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds read and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other

impact via a crafted USB device. (bnc#1066650)

- CVE-2017-16525: The usb_serial_console_disconnect function in

drivers/usb/serial/console.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

cause a denial of service (use-after-free and system crash) or possibly

have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device, related to

disconnection and failed setup. (bnc#1066618)

- CVE-2017-16537: The imon_probe function in drivers/media/rc/imon.c in

the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL

pointer dereference and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other

impact via a crafted USB device. (bnc#1066573)

- CVE-2017-16536: The cx231xx_usb_probe function in

drivers/media/usb/cx231xx/cx231xx-cards.c in the Linux kernel allowed

local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference and

system crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted

USB device. (bnc#1066606)

- CVE-2017-16527: sound/usb/mixer.c in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to cause a denial of service (snd_usb_mixer_interrupt

use-after-free and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other

impact via a crafted USB device. (bnc#1066625)



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- NVMe: No lock while DMA mapping data (bsc#975788).

- bcache: Add bch_keylist_init_single() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Add btree_map() functions (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Add on error panic/unregister setting (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Convert gc to a kthread (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Delete some slower inline asm (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Drop unneeded blk_sync_queue() calls (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix a bug recovering from unclean shutdown (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix a journalling reclaim after recovery bug (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix a null ptr deref in journal replay (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix an infinite loop in journal replay (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix bch_ptr_bad() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix discard granularity (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix for can_attach_cache() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix heap_peek() macro (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix moving_pred() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix to remove the rcu_sched stalls (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Improve bucket_prio() calculation (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Improve priority_stats (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Minor btree cache fix (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Move keylist out of btree_op (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: New writeback PD controller (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: PRECEDING_KEY() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Performance fix for when journal entry is full (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Remove redundant block_size assignment (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Remove redundant parameter for cache_alloc() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Remove/fix some header dependencies (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Trivial error handling fix (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Use ida for bcache block dev minor (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: allows use of register in udev to avoid "device_busy"

error

(bsc#1047626).

- bcache: bch_allocator_thread() is not freezable (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: bch_gc_thread() is not freezable (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: bugfix - gc thread now gets woken when cache is full

(bsc#1047626).

- bcache: bugfix - moving_gc now moves only correct buckets (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: cleaned up error handling around register_cache() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: clear BCACHE_DEV_UNLINK_DONE flag when attaching a backing

device (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: defensively handle format strings (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: fix BUG_ON due to integer overflow with GC_SECTORS_USED

(bsc#1047626).

- bcache: fix a livelock when we cause a huge number of cache misses

(bsc#1047626).

- bcache: fix crash in bcache_btree_node_alloc_fail tracepoint

(bsc#1047626).

- bcache: fix for gc and writeback race (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: fix for gc crashing when no sectors are used (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: kill index() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: register_bcache(): call blkdev_put() when cache_alloc() fails

(bsc#1047626).

- bcache: stop moving_gc marking buckets that can't be moved

(bsc#1047626).

- mac80211: do not compare TKIP TX MIC key in reinstall prevention

(bsc#1066472).

- mac80211: use constant time comparison with keys (bsc#1066471).

- packet: fix use-after-free in fanout_add()

- scsi: ILLEGAL REQUEST + ASC==27 produces target failure (bsc#1059465).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2017-1995=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-1995=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-1995=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Public-Cloud-12-2017-1995=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (noarch):



kernel-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-macros-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-source-3.12.74-60.64.66.1



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (x86_64):



kernel-default-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-default-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-default-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-syms-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-default-1-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-xen-1-2.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (ppc64le x86_64):



kernel-default-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-default-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-default-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-syms-3.12.74-60.64.66.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (noarch):



kernel-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-macros-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-source-3.12.74-60.64.66.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):



kernel-xen-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-default-1-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-xen-1-2.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



kernel-default-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-default-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-default-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-syms-3.12.74-60.64.66.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (noarch):



kernel-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-macros-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-source-3.12.74-60.64.66.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (x86_64):



kernel-xen-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-xen-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-default-1-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-xen-1-2.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (s390x):



kernel-default-man-3.12.74-60.64.66.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (x86_64):



kernel-ec2-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-ec2-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-ec2-extra-3.12.74-60.64.66.1

kernel-ec2-extra-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1





