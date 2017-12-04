|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:3210-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
|Datum:
|Mo, 4. Dezember 2017, 16:38
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3210-1
Rating: important
References: #1047626 #1059465 #1066471 #1066472 #1069496
#860993 #975788
Cross-References: CVE-2014-0038 CVE-2017-1000405 CVE-2017-12193
CVE-2017-15102 CVE-2017-16525 CVE-2017-16527
CVE-2017-16529 CVE-2017-16531 CVE-2017-16535
CVE-2017-16536 CVE-2017-16537 CVE-2017-16649
CVE-2017-16650 CVE-2017-16939
Affected Products:
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 14 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP1 kernel was updated to receive various
security and bugfixes.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in
net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted
SO_RCVBUF setsockopt system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY
Netlink messages. (bnc#1069702)
- CVE-2017-1000405: mm, thp: do not dirty huge pages on read fault
(bnc#1069496).
- CVE-2017-16649: The usbnet_generic_cdc_bind function in
drivers/net/usb/cdc_ether.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
cause a denial of service (divide-by-zero error and system crash) or
possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device.
(bnc#1067085)
- CVE-2014-0038: The compat_sys_recvmmsg function in net/compat.c, when
CONFIG_X86_X32 is enabled, allowed local users to gain privileges via a
recvmmsg system call with a crafted timeout pointer parameter
(bnc#860993).
- CVE-2017-16650: The qmi_wwan_bind function in drivers/net/usb/qmi_wwan.c
in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service
(divide-by-zero error and system crash) or possibly have unspecified
other impact via a crafted USB device. (bnc#1067086)
- CVE-2017-16535: The usb_get_bos_descriptor function in
drivers/usb/core/config.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and system crash) or
possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device.
(bnc#1066700)
- CVE-2017-15102: The tower_probe function in
drivers/usb/misc/legousbtower.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users
(who are physically proximate for inserting a crafted USB device) to
gain privileges by leveraging a write-what-where condition that occurs
after a race condition and a NULL pointer dereference. (bnc#1066705)
- CVE-2017-16531: drivers/usb/core/config.c in the Linux kernel allowed
local users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and system
crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB
device, related to the USB_DT_INTERFACE_ASSOCIATION descriptor.
(bnc#1066671)
- CVE-2017-12193: The assoc_array_insert_into_terminal_node function in
lib/assoc_array.c in the Linux kernel mishandled node splitting, which
allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer
dereference and panic) via a crafted application, as demonstrated by the
keyring key type, and key addition and link creation operations.
(bnc#1066192)
- CVE-2017-16529: The snd_usb_create_streams function in sound/usb/card.c
in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds read and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other
impact via a crafted USB device. (bnc#1066650)
- CVE-2017-16525: The usb_serial_console_disconnect function in
drivers/usb/serial/console.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
cause a denial of service (use-after-free and system crash) or possibly
have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device, related to
disconnection and failed setup. (bnc#1066618)
- CVE-2017-16537: The imon_probe function in drivers/media/rc/imon.c in
the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL
pointer dereference and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other
impact via a crafted USB device. (bnc#1066573)
- CVE-2017-16536: The cx231xx_usb_probe function in
drivers/media/usb/cx231xx/cx231xx-cards.c in the Linux kernel allowed
local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference and
system crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted
USB device. (bnc#1066606)
- CVE-2017-16527: sound/usb/mixer.c in the Linux kernel allowed local
users to cause a denial of service (snd_usb_mixer_interrupt
use-after-free and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other
impact via a crafted USB device. (bnc#1066625)
The following non-security bugs were fixed:
- NVMe: No lock while DMA mapping data (bsc#975788).
- bcache: Add bch_keylist_init_single() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Add btree_map() functions (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Add on error panic/unregister setting (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Convert gc to a kthread (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Delete some slower inline asm (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Drop unneeded blk_sync_queue() calls (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix a bug recovering from unclean shutdown (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix a journalling reclaim after recovery bug (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix a null ptr deref in journal replay (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix an infinite loop in journal replay (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix bch_ptr_bad() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix discard granularity (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix for can_attach_cache() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix heap_peek() macro (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix moving_pred() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix to remove the rcu_sched stalls (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Improve bucket_prio() calculation (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Improve priority_stats (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Minor btree cache fix (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Move keylist out of btree_op (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: New writeback PD controller (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: PRECEDING_KEY() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Performance fix for when journal entry is full (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Remove redundant block_size assignment (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Remove redundant parameter for cache_alloc() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Remove/fix some header dependencies (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Trivial error handling fix (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Use ida for bcache block dev minor (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: allows use of register in udev to avoid "device_busy"
error
(bsc#1047626).
- bcache: bch_allocator_thread() is not freezable (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: bch_gc_thread() is not freezable (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: bugfix - gc thread now gets woken when cache is full
(bsc#1047626).
- bcache: bugfix - moving_gc now moves only correct buckets (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: cleaned up error handling around register_cache() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: clear BCACHE_DEV_UNLINK_DONE flag when attaching a backing
device (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: defensively handle format strings (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: fix BUG_ON due to integer overflow with GC_SECTORS_USED
(bsc#1047626).
- bcache: fix a livelock when we cause a huge number of cache misses
(bsc#1047626).
- bcache: fix crash in bcache_btree_node_alloc_fail tracepoint
(bsc#1047626).
- bcache: fix for gc and writeback race (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: fix for gc crashing when no sectors are used (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: kill index() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: register_bcache(): call blkdev_put() when cache_alloc() fails
(bsc#1047626).
- bcache: stop moving_gc marking buckets that can't be moved
(bsc#1047626).
- mac80211: do not compare TKIP TX MIC key in reinstall prevention
(bsc#1066472).
- mac80211: use constant time comparison with keys (bsc#1066471).
- packet: fix use-after-free in fanout_add()
- scsi: ILLEGAL REQUEST + ASC==27 produces target failure (bsc#1059465).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2017-1995=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-1995=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-1995=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Public-Cloud-12-2017-1995=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (noarch):
kernel-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-macros-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-source-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (x86_64):
kernel-default-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-default-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-default-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-syms-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-default-1-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-xen-1-2.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (ppc64le x86_64):
kernel-default-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-default-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-default-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-syms-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (noarch):
kernel-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-macros-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-source-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):
kernel-xen-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-default-1-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-xen-1-2.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
kernel-default-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-default-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-default-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-syms-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (noarch):
kernel-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-macros-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-source-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (x86_64):
kernel-xen-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-base-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-xen-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-default-1-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_66-xen-1-2.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (s390x):
kernel-default-man-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (x86_64):
kernel-ec2-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-ec2-devel-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-ec2-extra-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
kernel-ec2-extra-debuginfo-3.12.74-60.64.66.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-0038.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000405.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12193.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15102.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16525.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16527.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16529.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16531.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16535.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16536.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16537.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16649.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16650.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16939.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047626
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1059465
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066471
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066472
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069496
https://bugzilla.suse.com/860993
https://bugzilla.suse.com/975788
