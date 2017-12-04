|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in evince
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in evince
|ID:
|USN-3503-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Mo, 4. Dezember 2017, 16:48
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000159
|
Originalnachricht
|
|
|