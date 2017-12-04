Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in evince
Aktuelle Meldungen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in evince
ID: USN-3503-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Mo, 4. Dezember 2017, 16:48
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000159

Originalnachricht

 
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <334cb837-a3cd-e85f-bc6f-669aecfb6c74@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3503-1] Evince vulnerability

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3503-1
December 04, 2017

evince vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Evince could be made to run programs if it printed a specially crafted
file.

Software Description:
- evince: Document viewer

Details:

It was discovered that Evince incorrectly handled printing certain DVI
files. If a user were tricked into opening and printing a specially-named
DVI file, an attacker could use this issue to execute arbitrary code.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  evince                          3.24.0-0ubuntu1.3
  evince-common                   3.24.0-0ubuntu1.3

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  evince                          3.18.2-1ubuntu4.3
  evince-common                   3.18.2-1ubuntu4.3

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  evince                          3.10.3-0ubuntu10.4
  evince-common                   3.10.3-0ubuntu10.4

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3503-1
  CVE-2017-1000159

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/evince/3.24.0-0ubuntu1.3
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/evince/3.18.2-1ubuntu4.3
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/evince/3.10.3-0ubuntu10.4



