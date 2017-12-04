Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in evince

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3503-1

December 04, 2017



evince vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Evince could be made to run programs if it printed a specially crafted

file.



Software Description:

- evince: Document viewer



Details:



It was discovered that Evince incorrectly handled printing certain DVI

files. If a user were tricked into opening and printing a specially-named

DVI file, an attacker could use this issue to execute arbitrary code.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

evince 3.24.0-0ubuntu1.3

evince-common 3.24.0-0ubuntu1.3



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

evince 3.18.2-1ubuntu4.3

evince-common 3.18.2-1ubuntu4.3



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

evince 3.10.3-0ubuntu10.4

evince-common 3.10.3-0ubuntu10.4



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3503-1

CVE-2017-1000159



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/evince/3.24.0-0ubuntu1.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/evince/3.18.2-1ubuntu4.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/evince/3.10.3-0ubuntu10.4







