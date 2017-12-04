Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in curl (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in curl (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3498-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Datum: Mo, 4. Dezember 2017, 16:51
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8817
Update von: Zwei Probleme in curl

Originalnachricht

 

--===============0412205509944686358==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg="pgp-sha256";
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="=-6mdQOfpRy7VKd0sCI+ni"


--=-6mdQOfpRy7VKd0sCI+ni
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3498-2
December 04, 2017

curl vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM

Summary:

curl could be made to crash if it received specially crafted
input.

Software Description:
- curl: HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP client and client libraries

Details:

USN-3498-1 fixed a vulnerability in curl. This update provides
the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.

Original advisory details:

 It was discovered that curl incorrectly handled FTP wildcard matching.
 A remote attacker could use this issue to cause curl to crash,
 resulting in a denial of service, or possibly obtain sensitive
 information. (CVE-2017-8817)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
  curl                            7.22.0-3ubuntu4.19
  libcurl3                        7.22.0-3ubuntu4.19
  libcurl3-gnutls                 7.22.0-3ubuntu4.19
  libcurl3-nss                    7.22.0-3ubuntu4.19

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3498-2
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3498-1
  CVE-2017-8817

--=-6mdQOfpRy7VKd0sCI+ni
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=FoWf
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--=-6mdQOfpRy7VKd0sCI+ni--



--===============0412205509944686358==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline

LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5
LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl
IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj
dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK

--===============0412205509944686358==--
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

2
Ama­zon ver­öf­fent­licht FreeRTOS 10

2
Sys­tem 76 und Dell de­ak­ti­vie­ren Intel ME

30
Li­nu­x: Steam­-Markt­an­tei­le auf dem Tief­stand

0
Mo­zil­la legt Jah­res­be­richt für 2016 vor

0
Djan­go 2.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Linux Jour­nal schließt

5
PHP 7.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Qt 3D Stu­dio 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

5
EU Ur­he­ber­rech­t: FSFE und 80 Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen mit of­fe­nem Brief an EU-Rat

16
Ora­cle Linux 7 für ARM frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung