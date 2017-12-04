|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in curl (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Denial of Service in curl (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3498-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
|Datum:
|Mo, 4. Dezember 2017, 16:51
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8817
|Update von:
|Zwei Probleme in curl
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============0412205509944686358==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg="pgp-sha256";
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="=-6mdQOfpRy7VKd0sCI+ni"
--=-6mdQOfpRy7VKd0sCI+ni
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3498-2
December 04, 2017
curl vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Summary:
curl could be made to crash if it received specially crafted
input.
Software Description:
- curl: HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP client and client libraries
Details:
USN-3498-1 fixed a vulnerability in curl. This update provides
the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.
Original advisory details:
It was discovered that curl incorrectly handled FTP wildcard matching.
A remote attacker could use this issue to cause curl to crash,
resulting in a denial of service, or possibly obtain sensitive
information. (CVE-2017-8817)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
curl 7.22.0-3ubuntu4.19
libcurl3 7.22.0-3ubuntu4.19
libcurl3-gnutls 7.22.0-3ubuntu4.19
libcurl3-nss 7.22.0-3ubuntu4.19
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3498-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3498-1
CVE-2017-8817
--=-6mdQOfpRy7VKd0sCI+ni
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=FoWf
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--=-6mdQOfpRy7VKd0sCI+ni--
--===============0412205509944686358==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline
LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5
LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl
IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj
dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK
--===============0412205509944686358==--
|
|