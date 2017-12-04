Sicherheit: Denial of Service in curl (Aktualisierung)



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3498-2

December 04, 2017



curl vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM



Summary:



curl could be made to crash if it received specially crafted

input.



Software Description:

- curl: HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP client and client libraries



Details:



USN-3498-1 fixed a vulnerability in curl. This update provides

the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.



Original advisory details:



It was discovered that curl incorrectly handled FTP wildcard matching.

A remote attacker could use this issue to cause curl to crash,

resulting in a denial of service, or possibly obtain sensitive

information. (CVE-2017-8817)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:

curl 7.22.0-3ubuntu4.19

libcurl3 7.22.0-3ubuntu4.19

libcurl3-gnutls 7.22.0-3ubuntu4.19

libcurl3-nss 7.22.0-3ubuntu4.19



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3498-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3498-1

CVE-2017-8817



