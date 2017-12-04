Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 TUS

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 TUS Retirement Notice

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3376-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3376

Issue date: 2017-12-04

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



This is the final notification for the retirement of Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 6.5 Telecommunications Update Support (TUS). This notification

applies only to those customers subscribed to the Telecommunications Update

Support (TUS) channel for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64



3. Description:



In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Errata Support Policy,

Telecommunications Update Service for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 was

retired as of November 30, 2017, and active support is no longer provided.

Accordingly, Red Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including

Critical Impact security patches or Urgent Priority bug fixes, for Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 6.5 TUS after November 30, 2017. In addition, on-going

technical support through Red Hat's Customer Experience and Engagement will

be limited as described under "non-current minor releases" in the

Knowledge

Base article located here https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 after

this date.



We encourage customers to migrate from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 to a

more recent version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. As a benefit of the Red

Hat subscription model, customers can use their active subscriptions to

entitle any system on any currently supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux

release.



Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux life cycle can be found here:

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/



4. Solution:



This erratum contains an updated redhat-release package that provides a

copy of this retirement notice in the "/usr/share/doc/" directory.



5. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

redhat-release-server-6Server-6.5.0.3.el6_5.4.src.rpm



x86_64:

redhat-release-server-6Server-6.5.0.3.el6_5.4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

redhat-release-server-6Server-6.5.0.3.el6_5.4.src.rpm



x86_64:

redhat-release-server-6Server-6.5.0.3.el6_5.4.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



6. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low



7. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

