|
Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 TUS
|Name:
|Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 TUS
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:3376-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Mo, 4. Dezember 2017, 21:21
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 TUS Retirement Notice
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3376-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3376
Issue date: 2017-12-04
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
This is the final notification for the retirement of Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 6.5 Telecommunications Update Support (TUS). This notification
applies only to those customers subscribed to the Telecommunications Update
Support (TUS) channel for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64
3. Description:
In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Errata Support Policy,
Telecommunications Update Service for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 was
retired as of November 30, 2017, and active support is no longer provided.
Accordingly, Red Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including
Critical Impact security patches or Urgent Priority bug fixes, for Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 6.5 TUS after November 30, 2017. In addition, on-going
technical support through Red Hat's Customer Experience and Engagement will
be limited as described under "non-current minor releases" in the
Knowledge
Base article located here https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 after
this date.
We encourage customers to migrate from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 to a
more recent version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. As a benefit of the Red
Hat subscription model, customers can use their active subscriptions to
entitle any system on any currently supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux
release.
Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux life cycle can be found here:
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/
4. Solution:
This erratum contains an updated redhat-release package that provides a
copy of this retirement notice in the "/usr/share/doc/" directory.
5. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
redhat-release-server-6Server-6.5.0.3.el6_5.4.src.rpm
x86_64:
redhat-release-server-6Server-6.5.0.3.el6_5.4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
redhat-release-server-6Server-6.5.0.3.el6_5.4.src.rpm
x86_64:
redhat-release-server-6Server-6.5.0.3.el6_5.4.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
6. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
7. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|