Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 TUS
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 TUS
ID: RHSA-2017:3376-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Mo, 4. Dezember 2017, 21:21
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Low: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 TUS Retirement Notice
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:3376-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3376
Issue date:        2017-12-04
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

This is the final notification for the retirement of Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 6.5 Telecommunications Update Support (TUS). This notification
applies only to those customers subscribed to the Telecommunications Update
Support (TUS) channel for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64

3. Description:

In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Errata Support Policy,
Telecommunications Update Service for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 was
retired as of November 30, 2017, and active support is no longer provided.
Accordingly, Red Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including
Critical Impact security patches or Urgent Priority bug fixes, for Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 6.5 TUS after November 30, 2017. In addition, on-going
technical support through Red Hat's Customer Experience and Engagement will
be limited as described under "non-current minor releases" in the
 Knowledge
Base article located here https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 after
this date.

We encourage customers to migrate from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 to a
more recent version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. As a benefit of the Red
Hat subscription model, customers can use their active subscriptions to
entitle any system on any currently supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux
release.

Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux life cycle can be found here:
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/

4. Solution:

This erratum contains an updated redhat-release package that provides a
copy of this retirement notice in the "/usr/share/doc/" directory.

5. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5):

Source:
redhat-release-server-6Server-6.5.0.3.el6_5.4.src.rpm

x86_64:
redhat-release-server-6Server-6.5.0.3.el6_5.4.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5):

Source:
redhat-release-server-6Server-6.5.0.3.el6_5.4.src.rpm

x86_64:
redhat-release-server-6Server-6.5.0.3.el6_5.4.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

6. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

7. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFaJYcuXlSAg2UNWIIRAl4aAKCnhYrheq1/cpJNdSkOQKPVeMtKeQCguI4j
RFcv2JgofuBfQ+O+gLvXtNE=
=SHV1
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

2
Ama­zon ver­öf­fent­licht FreeRTOS 10

3
Sys­tem 76 und Dell de­ak­ti­vie­ren Intel ME

33
Li­nu­x: Steam­-Markt­an­tei­le auf dem Tief­stand

0
Mo­zil­la legt Jah­res­be­richt für 2016 vor

0
Djan­go 2.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Linux Jour­nal schließt

5
PHP 7.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Qt 3D Stu­dio 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

5
EU Ur­he­ber­rech­t: FSFE und 80 Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen mit of­fe­nem Brief an EU-Rat

16
Ora­cle Linux 7 für ARM frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung