Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in qt5-qtwebengine

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-15b815b9b7

2017-12-04 17:52:17.607010

Name : qt5-qtwebengine

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 5.9.3

Release : 1.fc27

URL : http://www.qt.io

Summary : Qt5 - QtWebEngine components

Description :

Qt5 - QtWebEngine components.



Update Information:



An update of QtWebEngine to the security and bugfix release 5.9.3, including:

*

Security fixes from Chromium up to version 62.0.3202.89. Including:

CVE-2017-5124, CVE-2017-5126, CVE-2017-5127, CVE-2017-5128, CVE-2017-5129,

CVE-2017-5132, CVE-2017-5133, CVE-2017-15386, CVE-2017-15387, CVE-2017-15388,

CVE-2017-15390, CVE-2017-15392, CVE-2017-15394, CVE-2017-15396, CVE-2017-15398.

* QtWebEngineCore: [QTBUG-64032] Fix crash after resizing view to be empty. *

QtWebEngine[QML]: Fix loading some favicons including qt.io's *

QtWebEngineWidgets: [QTBUG-62147] Fix crash on shutdown if a QWebEngineProfile

was child of QApplication.

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade qt5-qtwebengine' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

