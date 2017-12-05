Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in qt5-qtwebengine

|
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-9015553e3d
2017-12-04 20:16:19.274020
Name : qt5-qtwebengine
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 5.9.3
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.qt.io
Summary : Qt5 - QtWebEngine components
Description :
Qt5 - QtWebEngine components.
Update Information:
An update of QtWebEngine to the security and bugfix release 5.9.3, including:
*
Security fixes from Chromium up to version 62.0.3202.89. Including:
CVE-2017-5124, CVE-2017-5126, CVE-2017-5127, CVE-2017-5128, CVE-2017-5129,
CVE-2017-5132, CVE-2017-5133, CVE-2017-15386, CVE-2017-15387, CVE-2017-15388,
CVE-2017-15390, CVE-2017-15392, CVE-2017-15394, CVE-2017-15396, CVE-2017-15398.
* QtWebEngineCore: [QTBUG-64032] Fix crash after resizing view to be empty. *
QtWebEngine[QML]: Fix loading some favicons including qt.io's *
QtWebEngineWidgets: [QTBUG-62147] Fix crash on shutdown if a QWebEngineProfile
was child of QApplication.
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade qt5-qtwebengine' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
