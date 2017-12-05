Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2 EUS

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2 Extended Update Support

Retirement Notice

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3375-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3375

Issue date: 2017-12-04

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



This is the final notification for the retirement of Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 7.2 Extended Update Support (EUS). This notification applies only to

those customers subscribed to the Extended Update Support (EUS) channel for

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.2) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64



3. Description:



In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Errata Support Policy,

Extended Update Support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2 was retired as of

November 30, 2017, and active support is no longer provided. Accordingly,

Red Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including Critical Impact

security patches or Urgent Priority bug fixes, for Red Hat Enterprise Linux

7.2 EUS after November 30, 2017. In addition, on-going technical support

through Red Hat's Customer Experience and Engagement will be limited as

described under "non-current minor releases" in the Knowledge Base

article

located here https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 after this date.



We encourage customers to migrate from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2 to a

more recent version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. As a benefit of the Red

Hat subscription model, customers can use their active subscriptions to

entitle any system on any currently supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux

release.



Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux life cycle can be found here:

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/



4. Solution:



This erratum contains an updated redhat-release-server package that

provides a copy of this retirement notice in the "/usr/share/doc/"

directory.



5. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.2):



Source:

redhat-release-computenode-7.2-8.el7_2.4.src.rpm



x86_64:

redhat-release-computenode-7.2-8.el7_2.4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2):



Source:

redhat-release-server-7.2-9.el7_2.4.src.rpm



ppc64:

redhat-release-server-7.2-9.el7_2.4.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

redhat-release-server-7.2-9.el7_2.4.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

redhat-release-server-7.2-9.el7_2.4.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

redhat-release-server-7.2-9.el7_2.4.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



6. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low



7. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

