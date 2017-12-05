Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Mozilla Firefox

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: firefox security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3382-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3382

Issue date: 2017-12-04

CVE Names: CVE-2017-7843

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for firefox is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM and IBM Power LE (POWER9) Server (v. 7) -

aarch64, ppc64le



3. Description:



Mozilla Firefox is an open source web browser.



This update upgrades Firefox to version 52.5.1 ESR.



Security Fix(es):



* A privacy flaw was discovered in Firefox. In Private Browsing mode, a web

worker could write persistent data to IndexedDB, which was not cleared when

exiting and would persist across multiple sessions. A malicious website

could exploit the flaw to bypass private-browsing protections and uniquely

fingerprint visitors. (CVE-2017-7843)



Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting this issue.

Upstream acknowledges Konark as the original reporter.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the update, Firefox must be restarted for the changes to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1518566 - CVE-2017-7843 Mozilla: Web worker in Private Browsing mode can write

IndexedDB data



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7843

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-27/#CVE-2017-7843



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

