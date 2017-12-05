Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Mozilla Firefox

|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: firefox security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3382-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3382
Issue date: 2017-12-04
CVE Names: CVE-2017-7843
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for firefox is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM and IBM Power LE (POWER9) Server (v. 7) -
aarch64, ppc64le
3. Description:
Mozilla Firefox is an open source web browser.
This update upgrades Firefox to version 52.5.1 ESR.
Security Fix(es):
* A privacy flaw was discovered in Firefox. In Private Browsing mode, a web
worker could write persistent data to IndexedDB, which was not cleared when
exiting and would persist across multiple sessions. A malicious website
could exploit the flaw to bypass private-browsing protections and uniquely
fingerprint visitors. (CVE-2017-7843)
Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting this issue.
Upstream acknowledges Konark as the original reporter.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing the update, Firefox must be restarted for the changes to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1518566 - CVE-2017-7843 Mozilla: Web worker in Private Browsing mode can write
IndexedDB data
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):
x86_64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.src.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
ppc64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.s390x.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el6_9.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):
ppc64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.ppc.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el6_9.ppc.rpm
s390x:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.s390.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el6_9.s390.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):
x86_64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.src.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el7_4.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.src.rpm
ppc64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.ppc64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el7_4.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.s390x.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el7_4.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM and IBM Power LE (POWER9) Server (v. 7):
Source:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.src.rpm
aarch64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.aarch64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el7_4.aarch64.rpm
ppc64le:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
ppc64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.ppc.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el7_4.ppc.rpm
s390x:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.s390.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el7_4.s390.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el7_4.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.src.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
firefox-52.5.1-1.el7_4.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.5.1-1.el7_4.i686.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7843
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-27/#CVE-2017-7843
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFaJjJOXlSAg2UNWIIRAjEzAJ9hTMJfhDF5VisKTYM8L3N43rYFiACeMcSN
R8yrbkG8xVIdW+Fmv2HCtZ8=
=TwT5
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
