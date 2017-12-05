|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libxml2 (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Denial of Service in libxml2 (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3504-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
|Datum:
|Di, 5. Dezember 2017, 16:43
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16932
|Update von:
|Denial of Service in libxml2
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3504-2
December 05, 2017
libxml2 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Summary:
curl could be made to crash if it received specially crafted
input.
Software Description:
- libxml2: GNOME XML library
Details:
USN-3504-1 fixed a vulnerability in libxml2. This update provides
the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.
Original advisory details:
Wei Lei discovered that libxml2 incorrecty handled certain parameter
entities. An attacker could use this issue with specially constructed
XML data to cause libxml2 to consume resources, leading to a denial of
service.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
libxml2 2.7.8.dfsg-5.1ubuntu4.19
libxml2-utils 2.7.8.dfsg-5.1ubuntu4.19
python-libxml2 2.7.8.dfsg-5.1ubuntu4.19
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3504-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3504-1
CVE-2017-16932
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=Hukv
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
