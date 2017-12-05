Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libxml2 (Aktualisierung)



Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3504-2

December 05, 2017



libxml2 vulnerability

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM



Summary:



curl could be made to crash if it received specially crafted

input.



Software Description:

- libxml2: GNOME XML library



Details:



USN-3504-1 fixed a vulnerability in libxml2. This update provides

the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.



Original advisory details:



Wei Lei discovered that libxml2 incorrecty handled certain parameter

entities. An attacker could use this issue with specially constructed

XML data to cause libxml2 to consume resources, leading to a denial of

service.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:

libxml2 2.7.8.dfsg-5.1ubuntu4.19

libxml2-utils 2.7.8.dfsg-5.1ubuntu4.19

python-libxml2 2.7.8.dfsg-5.1ubuntu4.19



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3504-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3504-1

CVE-2017-16932



