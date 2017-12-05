Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3212-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
Datum: Di, 5. Dezember 2017, 22:27
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3212-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1061075 #1061081 #1061086 #1063123 #1068187 
                    #1068191 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-15289 CVE-2017-15592 CVE-2017-15595
                    CVE-2017-15597
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves four vulnerabilities and has two
   fixes is now available.

Description:

   This update for xen fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - bsc#1068187: Failure to recognize errors in the Populate on Demand (PoD)
     code allowed for DoS (XSA-246)
   - bsc#1068191: Missing p2m error checking in PoD code allowed unprivileged
     guests to retain a writable mapping of freed memory leading to
     information leaks, privilege escalation or DoS (XSA-247).
   - CVE-2017-15289: The mode4and5 write functions allowed local OS guest
     privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write
     access and Qemu process crash) via vectors related to dst calculation
     (bsc#1063123)
   - CVE-2017-15597: A grant copy operation being done on a grant of a dying
     domain allowed a malicious guest administrator to corrupt hypervisor
     memory, allowing for DoS or potentially privilege escalation and
     information leaks (bsc#1061075).
   - CVE-2017-15595: x86 PV guest OS users were able to cause a DoS
     (unbounded recursion, stack consumption, and hypervisor crash) or
     possibly gain privileges via crafted page-table stacking (bsc#1061081).
   - CVE-2017-15592: x86 HVM guest OS users were able to cause a DoS
     (hypervisor crash) or possibly gain privileges because self-linear
     shadow mappings were mishandled for translated guests (bsc#1061086).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp3-xen-13366=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch sleposp3-xen-13366=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-xen-13366=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64):

      xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.106.8-45.16.1
      xen-libs-4.2.5_21-45.16.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-45.16.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (x86_64):

      xen-4.2.5_21-45.16.1
      xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-45.16.1
      xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-45.16.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-45.16.1
      xen-tools-4.2.5_21-45.16.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586):

      xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.106.8-45.16.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):

      xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.106.8-45.16.1
      xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.106.8-45.16.1
      xen-libs-4.2.5_21-45.16.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-45.16.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-debuginfo-4.2.5_21-45.16.1
      xen-debugsource-4.2.5_21-45.16.1


