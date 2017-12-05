Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in shibboleth-sp

SUSE Security Update: Security update for shibboleth-sp

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3215-1

Rating: important

References: #1068689

Cross-References: CVE-2017-16852

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for shibboleth-sp fixes the following issues:



Security issue fixed:



- CVE-2017-16852: Fix critical security checks in the Dynamic

MetadataProvider plugin in Shibboleth Service (bsc#1068689).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-2001=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-2001=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-2001=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-2001=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-2001=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



shibboleth-sp-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-debugsource-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-devel-2.5.5-6.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



shibboleth-sp-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-debugsource-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-devel-2.5.5-6.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



libshibsp-lite6-2.5.5-6.3.1

libshibsp-lite6-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1

libshibsp6-2.5.5-6.3.1

libshibsp6-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-debugsource-2.5.5-6.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):



libshibsp-lite6-2.5.5-6.3.1

libshibsp-lite6-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1

libshibsp6-2.5.5-6.3.1

libshibsp6-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-debugsource-2.5.5-6.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):



libshibsp-lite6-2.5.5-6.3.1

libshibsp-lite6-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1

libshibsp6-2.5.5-6.3.1

libshibsp6-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-debugsource-2.5.5-6.3.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16852.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068689



