Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in exim

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for exim

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3220-1

Rating: important

References: #1069857

Cross-References: CVE-2017-16943

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for exim fixes the following issues:



Security issue fixed:



- CVE-2017-16943: Fix possible remote code execution (boo#1069857).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1342=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1342=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):



exim-4.86.2-17.1

exim-debuginfo-4.86.2-17.1

exim-debugsource-4.86.2-17.1

eximon-4.86.2-17.1

eximon-debuginfo-4.86.2-17.1

eximstats-html-4.86.2-17.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



exim-4.86.2-10.9.1

exim-debuginfo-4.86.2-10.9.1

exim-debugsource-4.86.2-10.9.1

eximon-4.86.2-10.9.1

eximon-debuginfo-4.86.2-10.9.1

eximstats-html-4.86.2-10.9.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16943.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069857



