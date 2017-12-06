Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in exim
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in exim
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3220-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Mi, 6. Dezember 2017, 06:40
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16943

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for exim
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:3220-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1069857 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-16943
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for exim fixes the following issues:

   Security issue fixed:

   - CVE-2017-16943: Fix possible remote code execution (boo#1069857).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1342=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1342=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):

      exim-4.86.2-17.1
      exim-debuginfo-4.86.2-17.1
      exim-debugsource-4.86.2-17.1
      eximon-4.86.2-17.1
      eximon-debuginfo-4.86.2-17.1
      eximstats-html-4.86.2-17.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      exim-4.86.2-10.9.1
      exim-debuginfo-4.86.2-10.9.1
      exim-debugsource-4.86.2-10.9.1
      eximon-4.86.2-10.9.1
      eximon-debuginfo-4.86.2-10.9.1
      eximstats-html-4.86.2-10.9.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16943.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069857

