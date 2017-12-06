|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in exim
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in exim
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:3220-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
|Datum:
|Mi, 6. Dezember 2017, 06:40
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16943
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for exim
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3220-1
Rating: important
References: #1069857
Cross-References: CVE-2017-16943
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.3
openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for exim fixes the following issues:
Security issue fixed:
- CVE-2017-16943: Fix possible remote code execution (boo#1069857).
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1342=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1342=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):
exim-4.86.2-17.1
exim-debuginfo-4.86.2-17.1
exim-debugsource-4.86.2-17.1
eximon-4.86.2-17.1
eximon-debuginfo-4.86.2-17.1
eximstats-html-4.86.2-17.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
exim-4.86.2-10.9.1
exim-debuginfo-4.86.2-10.9.1
exim-debugsource-4.86.2-10.9.1
eximon-4.86.2-10.9.1
eximon-debuginfo-4.86.2-10.9.1
eximstats-html-4.86.2-10.9.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16943.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069857
