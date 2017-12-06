Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick

An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for GraphicsMagick fixes the following issues:
Security issues fixed:
- CVE-2017-16546: Fix ReadWPGImage function in coders/wpg.c that could lead to a denial of service (bsc#1067181). - CVE-2017-14342: Fix a memory exhaustion vulnerability in ReadWPGImage in coders/wpg.c that could lead to a denial of service (bsc#1058485). - CVE-2017-16669: Fix coders/wpg.c that allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service via crafted files (bsc#1067409). - CVE-2017-16545: Fix the ReadWPGImage function in coders/wpg.c as a validation problems could lead to a denial of service (bsc#1067184). - CVE-2017-14341: Fix infinite loop in the ReadWPGImage function (bsc#1058637). - CVE-2017-13737: Fix invalid free in the MagickFree function in magick/memory.c (tiff.c) (bsc#1056162). - CVE-2017-11640: Fix NULL pointer deref in WritePTIFImage() in coders/tiff.c (bsc#1050632).
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1346=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1346=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".