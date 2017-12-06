Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for GraphicsMagick

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3223-1

Rating: important

References: #1050632 #1056162 #1058485 #1058637 #1067181

#1067184 #1067409

Cross-References: CVE-2017-11640 CVE-2017-13737 CVE-2017-14341

CVE-2017-14342 CVE-2017-16545 CVE-2017-16546

CVE-2017-16669

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

openSUSE Leap 42.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for GraphicsMagick fixes the following issues:



Security issues fixed:



- CVE-2017-16546: Fix ReadWPGImage function in coders/wpg.c that could

lead to a denial of service (bsc#1067181).

- CVE-2017-14342: Fix a memory exhaustion vulnerability in ReadWPGImage in

coders/wpg.c that could lead to a denial of service (bsc#1058485).

- CVE-2017-16669: Fix coders/wpg.c that allows remote attackers to cause a

denial of service via crafted files (bsc#1067409).

- CVE-2017-16545: Fix the ReadWPGImage function in coders/wpg.c as a

validation problems could lead to a denial of service (bsc#1067184).

- CVE-2017-14341: Fix infinite loop in the ReadWPGImage function

(bsc#1058637).

- CVE-2017-13737: Fix invalid free in the MagickFree function in

magick/memory.c (tiff.c) (bsc#1056162).

- CVE-2017-11640: Fix NULL pointer deref in WritePTIFImage() in

coders/tiff.c (bsc#1050632).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1346=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1346=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):



GraphicsMagick-1.3.25-44.1

GraphicsMagick-debuginfo-1.3.25-44.1

GraphicsMagick-debugsource-1.3.25-44.1

GraphicsMagick-devel-1.3.25-44.1

libGraphicsMagick++-Q16-12-1.3.25-44.1

libGraphicsMagick++-Q16-12-debuginfo-1.3.25-44.1

libGraphicsMagick++-devel-1.3.25-44.1

libGraphicsMagick-Q16-3-1.3.25-44.1

libGraphicsMagick-Q16-3-debuginfo-1.3.25-44.1

libGraphicsMagick3-config-1.3.25-44.1

libGraphicsMagickWand-Q16-2-1.3.25-44.1

libGraphicsMagickWand-Q16-2-debuginfo-1.3.25-44.1

perl-GraphicsMagick-1.3.25-44.1

perl-GraphicsMagick-debuginfo-1.3.25-44.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



GraphicsMagick-1.3.25-11.44.1

GraphicsMagick-debuginfo-1.3.25-11.44.1

GraphicsMagick-debugsource-1.3.25-11.44.1

GraphicsMagick-devel-1.3.25-11.44.1

libGraphicsMagick++-Q16-12-1.3.25-11.44.1

libGraphicsMagick++-Q16-12-debuginfo-1.3.25-11.44.1

libGraphicsMagick++-devel-1.3.25-11.44.1

libGraphicsMagick-Q16-3-1.3.25-11.44.1

libGraphicsMagick-Q16-3-debuginfo-1.3.25-11.44.1

libGraphicsMagick3-config-1.3.25-11.44.1

libGraphicsMagickWand-Q16-2-1.3.25-11.44.1

libGraphicsMagickWand-Q16-2-debuginfo-1.3.25-11.44.1

perl-GraphicsMagick-1.3.25-11.44.1

perl-GraphicsMagick-debuginfo-1.3.25-11.44.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11640.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13737.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14341.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14342.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16545.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16546.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16669.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050632

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056162

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1058485

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1058637

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067181

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067184

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067409



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

