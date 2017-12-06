|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3505-1
December 06, 2017
linux-firmware vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in linux-firmware.
Software Description:
- linux-firmware: Firmware for Linux kernel drivers
Details:
Mathy Vanhoef discovered that the firmware for several Intel WLAN
devices incorrectly handled WPA2 in relation to Wake on WLAN. A
remote attacker could use this issue with key reinstallation attacks
to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2017-13080, CVE-2017-13081)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.10:
linux-firmware 1.169.1
Ubuntu 17.04:
linux-firmware 1.164.2
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-firmware 1.157.14
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
linux-firmware 1.127.24
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3505-1
CVE-2017-13080, CVE-2017-13081
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-firmware/1.169.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-firmware/1.164.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-firmware/1.157.14
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-firmware/1.127.24
