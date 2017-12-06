Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3505-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
Datum: Mi, 6. Dezember 2017, 09:14
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13080
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13081

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3505-1
December 06, 2017

linux-firmware vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in linux-firmware.

Software Description:
- linux-firmware: Firmware for Linux kernel drivers

Details:

Mathy Vanhoef discovered that the firmware for several Intel WLAN
devices incorrectly handled WPA2 in relation to Wake on WLAN. A
remote attacker could use this issue with key reinstallation attacks
to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2017-13080, CVE-2017-13081)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.10:
  linux-firmware                  1.169.1

Ubuntu 17.04:
  linux-firmware                  1.164.2

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  linux-firmware                  1.157.14

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  linux-firmware                  1.127.24

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3505-1
  CVE-2017-13080, CVE-2017-13081

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-firmware/1.169.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-firmware/1.164.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-firmware/1.157.14
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-firmware/1.127.24


