Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3372 Important



Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3372



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

2331dd1f1ccd3a9d3021953cb9e990b4efcc132024519ddab45b8143e3035520

thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el7.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

c7eaf9d44595fb88fdb337ef8fd953a3f8228f249b0f3e11cea67dfdf3b74a4b

thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el7.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



