Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Mozilla Firefox

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3382 Important Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3382The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) x86_64:14a525608f4f2656df2f503297ababd134a15a99eb7a00e4e24840f4d64cf574 firefox-52.5.1-1.el7.centos.i686.rpm2a37ad2b382026d8e97e43f000e8307662db8daad638c0c0f1963030ccd79d04 firefox-52.5.1-1.el7.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:7564ce23fdee23f4d8805f19a68ff73ad9c026f7f7d732c0d91ae04f3320854f firefox-52.5.1-1.el7.centos.src.rpm